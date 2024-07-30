EndbadGovernance: S’East people won’t protest – Igbo Elders

…say: We’re still mourning sad deaths of Iwuanyanwu, Agu, Senator Ubah

By Luminous Jannamike

The Igbo Elders Consultative Forum has distanced itself from the proposed national protest, stating that the South-East people will not participate in any demonstration.

This decision was made known on Tuesday, emphasizing their commitment to peace and stability in the region.

During a press briefing in Abuja, Chief (Dr.) Simon Okeke and Prof. Charles Nwekeakwu, Chairman and Secretary of the Igbo Elders Consultative Forum, respectively, urged all Nigerians to work towards a prosperous, just, and equitable society.

They emphasized that the Igbo people have resolved to work with other ethnic groups to restructure the Nigerian state for the betterment of all citizens.

The Igbo Elders condemned the alleged hate speech and incitement of violence by Bayo Onanuga, spokesperson for President Tinubu, who linked the Igbo people to the national protest and tagged Peter Obi, a presidential candidate, as the leader of the protest.

Furthermore, the Igbo Elders called on President Tinubu to caution his spokesperson and ensure that his actions do not misrepresent the presidency or create the impression of a presidential animus against the Igbo people.

They also demanded that the Nigerian Police and the Department of State Services hold those responsible for any violence against the Igbo people or Peter Obi accountable.

In addition, the Igbo Elders reiterated their call for the release of Nnamdi Kanu, the incarcerated leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, as a key step towards resolving the security challenges in the South-East region.

They emphasized that the Igbo people are mourning the loss of their illustrious sons and leaders, Engr. Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, Sir (Arc.) Ferdinand Agu, and Senator (Dr) Ifeanyi Uba, and will not be distracted by the proposed national protest.

The Igbo elders said, “Before his death, our leader, Chief Iwuanyanwu, spoke with the necessary emphasis and authority, on behalf of Ohanaeze Ndi Igbo Worldwide, that the Igbos are not part of any protest at this time in the history of the country.

“After the crisis of the 2023 presidential elections, the Igbos have resolved to work with other ethnic groups to restructure the Nigerian state for prosperity, justice, and peace.

“We will not shy away from the duties of patriotism and courageous citizenship. As we promote peace and prosperity for Nigeria and show respect to other Nigerian peoples, we will demand the same from others.

“It is unacceptable and a gross provocation for any Nigerian, no matter how highly placed or privileged, to overlook the clear statement of Ohanaeze Ndi-Igbo that the Igbos are not part of any national protest and spread malicious.

“We ask President Tinubu to call Bayo Onanuga to order so that he does not misrepresent the presidency and create the impression of a presidential animus against Igbos.

“We ask the Nigerian Police and the Department of State Services (DSS) to hold Mr. Bayo Onanuga and members of his hateful gang responsible for any violence against Igbos or Mr. Peter Obi.

“We also want to use this opportunity to maintain our call on Mr. President to do everything possible to resolve the security challenges in the South East, including the release of Mr. Nnamdi Kanu.

“Once again, if only for emphasis and for avoidance of doubt, Ndigbo are not protesting; we are mourning the sad deaths of our illustrious sons and leaders.”