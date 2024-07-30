EndBadGovernance protest: We’ve a thinking govt, not bad govt – Presidency

By Dickson Omobola

The Presidency, on Tuesday, condemned the organisers of the EndBadGovernance Protest, saying there is no bad government in Nigeria, but a thinking government.

Senior Special Assistant on Media to President Bola Tinubu, Mr Tunde Rahman, said although Tinubu has identified that some problems need to be addressed, they would be resolved in earnest.

Rahman spoke in Lagos at the Lateef Jakande Annual Memorial Lecture, 2024 themed: ‘Rapidly Changing Media Landscape: Media Survival Strategies.’

According to him, the economic challenges Nigeria was facing weren’t a peculiar case, it was a global issue.

His words: “Our people have a right to protest and it is their right to do so. But we don’t know who the people behind this protest are. They are faceless, they have no hope.

“I’m calling a lot of us to not go on the street. We have to be mindful of the real motive of people who are calling us to join in the protest. Yes, challenges are there. Our economy is in turmoil. And this is not peculiar to Nigeria. Most of the world’s economies are in turmoil at the moment.

“The President is doing his best to address this problem. They’ve tagged the protest end to bad governance. I do not think we have bad governance at the moment. We have a thinking government. Some problems need to be addressed. And some of the solutions that have been applied will resolve the problem sooner than later.

“I want to appeal to our colleagues to show understanding, to show restraint, to be prudent, and to wear the toga of eminence, statesmen and women at this time. To know that some of the policies that have been addressed have their gestational period. Let’s give these policies time to mature.

I talked about restraint because I’ve seen headlines like hunger protests, and hardship protests. Let us show understanding.”