Elegbeleye lists benefits of the NPFL-Sevilla deal

Chairman of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL), Hon Gbenga Elegbeleye has explained that clubs in the league stand to reap financial benefits in the future from the partnership with Spanish side, Sevilla FC.

Elegbeleye spoke from Spain where he travelled to put pen to paper in formalising the collaboration that would see NPFL clubs Coaches receive training facilitated by the club.

“In the long run, there would be the possibility of the NPFL youth players attracting offers from international clubs and this will go a long way in ensuring financial stability for our Clubs and reduce their dependence on government for those clubs funded by states”, Elegbeleye told NPFL Media.

As part of the deal, a team selected during the NPFL U-17 Youth League would be embarking on a training tour to Spain and would be hosted by Sevilla. While in Spain, they will receive training at the club academy and play friendly games.

“The tour of Spain will provide international exposure to the young players and an opportunity to exhibit their natural skills to attract offers. It is a career development path for the youth team members of NPFL Clubs”, added the league chairman.

The players numbering 30 have training in a camp at the FIFA Goal Project since July 21 and have played trial matches with some Abuja-based clubs.

Elegbeleye also said that the partnership with Sevilla also aims to strengthen sporting and diplomatic relationship between Nigeria and Spain. This, he stated has already culminated in a visit to the Spanish ambassador to Nigeria.

In Spain, the NPFL Chairman was hosted by top officials of the LaLiga club led by the President, José María del Nido Carrasco. Carrasco expressed delight at the opportunity to partner with the NPFL, adding that it would grow the club’s fanbase in Africa’s most populous nation.

“We are very happy to be able to work with the Nigerian Premier Football League. Sevilla FC is convinced that this alliance can help NPFL clubs to continue improving and encourage the development of youth players.

“It is a new decisive step in our internationalisation process and will help our brand to continue to grow in Africa, in a country like Nigeria from which we are receiving a lot of support after the signing of Chidera Ejuke,”

The partnership made the NPFL a member of Sevilla’s ‘World Club Alliance Program’ which aims to establish the club’s presence globally.