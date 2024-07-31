Edo 2034: PDP refutes ex-commissioner’s replacement alleged agitation

PDP and its colour flags

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – LEADERS of the Peoples Democratic Republic (PDP) in Akoko-Edo local government area have distanced themselves from a report that there would voter apathy against the party if a replacement for former Commissioner for Health Dr Samuel Alli is not from the same Ward 10 and a grassroots mobilizer not picked.

In a public disclaimer signed by the chairman of the party in Ward 10, Joseph Alabi, Ward’s party leader, Hon Bayo Ogedengbe and the councillor from the ward, Hon Jacob Tope addressed to Governor Godwin Obaseki, the people said the publication “has certainly raised some eyebrows among the concerned stakeholders and Leaders of PDP in Ward 10, Ososo, Akoko-Edo LGA.”

The statement said the call that Solomon Taiwo be appointed to replace Dr. Alli was nothing short of a farce. “At no time did such meeting took place in favour of an SSA who doesn’t reside in the Ward.

“It is evident that this entire narrative is a fabrication designed to deceive the public and manipulate the governor into making a hasty decision.

“There was no such meeting where Taiwo was recommended, and it is preposterous to suggest that he is the most suitable candidate for such a crucial role. The idea that Taiwo is a grassroots mobilizer with the ability to rally support for the party is laughable at best as all previous results from his polling unit speaks otherwise.

“It is imperative that Governor Godwin Obaseki sees through this charade and disregards the misleading information being peddled by political jobbers.

“Making a decision based on such falsehoods could have serious repercussions for the party at this critical juncture of the election campaign. The governor must not allow himself to be swayed by individuals who have no qualms about spreading lies for their own gain.

“Our Confidence is hinged as much on your track record from the table of your zoning arrangements as on other qualities that been driving you in your political career. One of them is the innate courage you possess to take decisions and position, stand by them and defend them irrespective of whose px is gored.

“Your stance against marginalization and defense of it is a shining national example which we urge other governors to emulate. Akoko Edo people and Ososo in general are not ungrateful people, we wilI appreciate you through the ballot by voting massively for Dr.Asue Ighodalo and Barrister Osarodion Ogie.The fear of voter apathy in Ward 10, Ososo and Akoko Edo should be neglected.” Part of the statement read.