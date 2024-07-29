Edo 2024: Why we’ll vote PDP — Urhonigbe Leaders

PDP and its colour flags

By Ozioruva Aliu, BENIN CITY

AHEAD of the September 21 governorship election in Edo State, the people of Urhonigbe, in Orhionmwon Local Government Area have promised to cast their votes for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Dr Asue Ighodalo.

The communities of Urhonigbe Ward 7 and Ward 8, which are Urhonigbe North and South, hinged their decision on the good works of Governor Godwin Obaseki and the quality of the party’s candidate in terms of competence, capacity and character.

They asserted on Monday when the PDP’s Ward To Ward Campaign Train for Asue/Ogie got to Urhonigbe.

Speaking at the campaign ground which was held at the Urhonigbe Main Market Square, Mr Peter Enoghiahu from Urhonigbe North, said “Governor Godwin Obaseki, who is a true man of Urhonigbe, established two giant industries here. The Rubber Estate and the Ethanol Plant. The two companies can employ 15,000 people. Apart from that, the candidate of the party, Asue Ighodalo, na man wey don waka for the whole world to see and know how people dey develop.”

The Director -General of the Campaign Council, Hon. Matthew Iduoriyekemwen, commended the people for coming out enmasse to welcome the campaign train. He said Urhonigbe is a done deal and thanked them for choosing light over darkness.

Thereafter, over 50 defectors from the All Progressives Congress (APC) dumped their party and joined the PDP. The defectors were led by staunch APC chieftains, Edobor Ernest and Osa Wole. They promised to work for the victory of the party in the area.

Addressing the people, Igholado assured them that more industries would be established in the area. He however advised them not to allow themselves to be deceived by anybody. He promised that his running mate, Osarodion Ogie, Esq, and himself will run a government with a difference. He assured: “we would not fail you. We will make una proud.”

As at the time of filling this report, the campaign train was on its way to Ugu/Evbosi wards campaign

venue at Uhruewe Primary School, Orhionmwon.