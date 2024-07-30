Dominic Joshua urges patience, support for Tinubu amid economic reforms

In a recent address, Dr. Dominic Joshua, a prominent entrepreneur and investment expert, urged Nigerians to exercise patience and restraint amidst ongoing protests.

He emphasized the need to support President Bola Tinubu’s administration, which he described as exceptionally responsive and committed to driving positive change in the country.

Dr. Joshua reminded the public of the devastating consequences of the EndSARS protests, which led to significant destruction of businesses and infrastructure. “The negative consequences of EndSARS are still fresh in our memories. We must avoid any actions that could lead to further destruction,” he said. He highlighted the recent measures taken by the Federal Government to alleviate economic pressures, such as the suspension of import duties and taxes on essential food items to address hunger.

Moreover, Dr. Joshua pointed out a strategic move by the government to bolster the local currency and promote domestic economic activities. “The Federal Government has instructed the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) to sell crude oil to the Dangote Refinery exclusively in naira. This initiative is designed to strengthen the naira and stimulate the local economy,” he noted.

Government Responsiveness

Dr. Joshua commended the Tinubu administration for its prompt responses to emerging issues, citing recent examples as evidence of the government’s commitment to addressing the needs of the populace. “Just yesterday, when sim cards were blocked, the President immediately instructed the NCC to unblock them. This kind of swift response is unprecedented,” he said.

Achievements Under President Tinubu

Dr. Joshua highlighted several significant achievements of President Tinubu’s government:

Economic Reforms: The removal of fuel subsidies and unification of the naira’s exchange rate are bold steps aimed at reducing corruption and fiscal strain while attracting private sector investment.

Energy Sector Improvements: The 2023 Electricity Act was signed into law to decentralize electricity generation and distribution, empowering states to set up their own electricity markets. The Siemens Power project has also been accelerated to improve power assets in Nigeria.

Agricultural Initiatives: Initiatives such as distributing 42,000 metric tons of grains and promoting dry season farming have injected significant funds into the economy and created jobs in the agricultural sector.

Infrastructure Development: The Renewed Hope Infrastructure Development Fund focuses on critical sectors such as roads, rail, agriculture, ports, and aviation. Noteworthy projects include the construction of a second runway at Abuja’s airport and the reactivation of a second runway in Lagos.

Social Investment and Welfare: The repositioning of the National Social Investment Programme (NSIP) to deliver more value directly to beneficiaries and the enactment of the Student Loans Access to Higher Education law demonstrate the administration’s commitment to social welfare.

Call for Support

Dr. Joshua implored the populace to be patient and supportive of President Tinubu. “Let’s not allow hooligans to hijack protests and destroy lives and properties. We need to give President Tinubu a chance to implement his vision. His government is one of the most responsive we’ve ever had. Let’s support Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in driving the positive change we all desire,” he concluded.