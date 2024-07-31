DJ 808 achieves milestone with debut EP “808 Rhapsody”

By Benjamin Njoku

DJ 808 has reached a significant milestone in his career with the release of his debut EP, “808 Rhapsody.”

This collection of tracks showcases his innovative approach to music production, blending various genres to create a unique and captivating sound. The EP features a mix of pulsating beats, melodic synths, and intricate rhythms, reflecting DJ 808’s deep understanding and passion for music.

“808 Rhapsody” is a testament to DJ 808’s dedication and talent, capturing the essence of his musical journey. The tracklist includes: Closer, Señorita, Konsentraiit, Krazy, Cover Me, Sex Rhapsody

Each track offers listeners an unforgettable auditory experience, highlighting DJ 808’s skill in crafting engaging and dynamic music. The EP also features collaborations with notable artists such as Peruzzi, Caltonic SA, and Blaqbonez, adding further depth and diversity to the project.

DJ 808 has worked tirelessly to perfect his craft, and “808 Rhapsody” is a reflection of his hard work and artistic vision. The EP has quickly garnered attention, establishing him as one of the DJs to watch in the contemporary music scene. His ability to blend different musical styles and create cohesive, compelling tracks sets him apart as a leading figure in the industry.

Available on all streaming platforms, “808 Rhapsody” stands as a significant achievement in DJ 808’s career, solidifying his position as an innovative and influential DJ. As he continues to break new ground in the music industry, this debut EP marks a promising start to what is sure to be a remarkable career.

Stay tuned for more updates on DJ 808 and his upcoming projects, and don’t miss the chance to experience “808 Rhapsody,” a groundbreaking collection that is redefining the sound of contemporary music.