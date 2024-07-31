Delta ethnic nationality youth groups withdraw from national protest

The Delta State Ethnic Nationality Youth Leaders Forum, consisting various ethnic youth groups in Delta State, has announced their withdrawal from the planned August 1st #EndBadGovernance protest.

The decision was made public during a press conference held on Wednesday in Warri, where the forum’s spokesperson Comr. Eniwake Orogun cited credible intelligence indicating plans by contracted hoodlums to infiltrate the protests.

According to the spokesman, the mission of the contracted hoodlums was to sow chaos, destroy and vandalize public facilities.

The Delta ethnic nationality youth leaders forum also exposed plots by criminal elements in the state to infiltrate the protest in vandalizing businesses, looting goods, valuables and properties.

“Unlike the #EndSARS protests, the organizers of the August 1st protest remain unidentified, lacking structured leadership, which raises concerns about its potential to devolve into mob action and enable criminal elements”, the group added.

The Delta State national youth leaders forum acknowledged the severe hardships faced by Nigerians, attributing many to federal policies such as the removal of fuel subsidies, currency floating, and economic liberalization.

The Delta ethnic youth leaders expressed a commitment to engaging the federal government through dialogue. They emphasized the importance of peace and stability, urging youths in Delta State to prioritize these values over short-term disruptions.

Prominent leaders present at the press conference included Comr. Enerho Godspower, President of the Urhobo Youth Council and chairman, Delta State Ethnic Youth Leaders Forum, Comr. Eniwake Orogun, President Isoko National Youth Assembly, Hon. Oji Chidi Jerry, Vice President of the Ndokwa Youth Leaders Assembly; Comr. Nicholas Igaranma, Chairman of IYC, Western Zone Worldwide, Comr. Emeke Asiwe, President of Ika Youths; Activist Ughere Blessed Osure Ighele, President of Urhobo Progressive Union Youth Wing, Comr. Utienyin G. Okotie, President of Itesrkiri Youth; and Comr. Wiska Monday, National President of the National Association of Delta State Students (Nadesstu Worldwide).

While withdrawing from the protest, the Delta ethnic nationality youth groups affirmed their readiness to participate in future well-organized protests if necessary.

They also called upon President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to urgently engage critical stakeholders in addressing the country’s challenges comprehensively in the coming months, or else they would consider alternative actions.