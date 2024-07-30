CSOs, groups occupy Lagos, Abuja, with pro-Tinubu rallies

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA -AHEAD of the planned nationwide protest, Civil Society Organizations, CSOs, bloggers, content creators, Wednesday, occupied Lagos, Abuja, and other cities across the country with rallies tagged ‘pro-Tinubu rallies’ to express their stand against the protest.

The groups in their hundreds came out en masse to show support for the President Bola Tinubu administration and made various speeches to make their position known about the protest.

In Lagos, a joint speech delivered by the Coalition of Civil Society Organisations urged Nigerians to channel their energy into constructive dialogue and collaboration with the government, rather than engage in protest that could bring chaos and anarchy across the country.

Murtala Adebayo who spoke on behalf of the over 20 groups said, “While we recognize the importance of expressing our concerns and advocating for change, we must also understand the potential dangers associated with organizing a violent protest.”

Adebayo also warned that, “The proposed protest, if not managed carefully, is at the risk of being hijacked by hoodlums and elements with malicious intent.

“This could transform a peaceful demonstration into an event marked by violence and disorder, ultimately diverting attention from the legitimate issues at hand.

“We must not allow our efforts to be overshadowed by acts of violence and lawlessness.”

In Abuja, speaking on behalf of the Women Supporting Women For Good Governance, WSWGG, Magret Thomas, said under President Tinubu’s leadership, Nigeria has witnessed transformative policies aimed at empowering women economically, noting that a violent protest has the potential to reverse the gains made so far.

“Under President Tinubu’s leadership, Nigeria has witnessed transformative policies aimed at empowering women economically. The administration’s focus on women’s entrepreneurship has led to the creation of numerous initiatives providing financial support and training for female entrepreneurs. The establishment of microcredit schemes and grants has enabled countless women to start and expand their businesses, contributing to economic growth and reducing gender inequality.

“Furthermore, President Tinubu’s commitment to education has been instrumental in uplifting women and girls. The administration’s policies have increased access to quality education, with a particular emphasis on the girl-child. Scholarships, vocational training programs, and improved school infrastructure have empowered women with the skills and knowledge needed to thrive in various sectors of the economy.

“However, in light of the proposed protest, it is crucial to consider the potential risks and consequences. Protests, while a democratic right, can sometimes be hijacked by elements with malicious intent, leading to violence and disruption. Such outcomes could undermine the progress we have made, particularly in empowering women and promoting good governance.

“I urge the true citizens of this country and as peace loving Nigerians to explore alternative avenues for expressing our concerns and advocating for change. Constructive dialogue with the government can yield more sustainable solutions and ensure that our progress remains uninterrupted. Let us unite in our commitment to good governance and the empowerment of women, working together to build a brighter and more equitable future for all Nigerians”, Thomas said.

In another rally, Secretary General of the Coalition of Civil Society Organisations in Nigeria, COCSON, Abubakar Malami, Secretary General, Coalition of Civil Society Organisations in Nigeria, COCSON, called on Nigerians to consider alternative means of dialogue and engagement with the government instead of protest.

“Today, I stand before you to highlight the commendable achievements of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and emphasize the significance of maintaining stability in our great nation. President Tinubu’s leadership has brought about substantial progress, particularly in the realm of economic policies aimed at fostering sustainable development and prosperity.

“One of President Tinubu’s notable achievements is the implementation of the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP). This strategic initiative has revitalized key sectors of our economy, attracting foreign investments and creating job opportunities for our youth. Under his leadership, Nigeria has witnessed an upsurge in industrial growth, with the establishment of new manufacturing hubs and increased export capacity.

“Furthermore, President Tinubu’s commitment to infrastructure development is evident in the accelerated completion of critical projects. The expansion of the road network, modernization of our railways, and improvement of our ports have significantly enhanced transportation and logistics, boosting trade and commerce across the nation. These initiatives not only create jobs but also facilitate economic integration and regional development.

“In light of these achievements, it is crucial to recognize the potential risks associated with the proposed protest. While the right to protest is fundamental in a democracy, it is essential to ensure that our actions do not inadvertently disrupt the progress we have made. Unfortunately, protests can be susceptible to hijacking by hoodlums, leading to violence and destruction that undermine our collective efforts”, Malami added.

Meanwhile, leaders of Nigerian Interfaith Forum, NIF, also said, “President Tinubu’s administration has made remarkable strides in promoting economic growth and social development. One of the key achievements is the implementation of the National Housing Programme, which has provided affordable housing to thousands of Nigerians. This initiative has not only improved living conditions but also stimulated the construction industry, creating jobs and boosting the economy.

“Furthermore, President Tinubu’s focus on healthcare reform has been commendable. The administration has increased funding for healthcare services, improved infrastructure, and expanded access to medical facilities. Initiatives such as the Basic Health Care Provision Fund have ensured that quality healthcare is accessible to all, particularly in underserved communities.

“In light of the proposed protest, it is essential to consider the potential risks to our nation’s peace and stability. While peaceful protest is a democratic right, there is a danger that such actions could be hijacked by elements seeking to sow discord and violence. This could undermine the progress we have made and threaten the unity of our diverse communities.

“I want to call on all Christians, Muslims, Traditional worshippers and other faith based organisations to prioritize dialogue and peaceful engagement with the government.”