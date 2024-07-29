Court bars INEC from releasing voters register for Kwara LG polls

Yakubu

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

ABUJA– The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, has stopped the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, from releasing the National Voters Register to the Kwara State Independent Electoral Commission, KWSIEC, to conduct Local Government elections in the state on September 21.

The order followed an ex-parte application the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, brought before the court on Monday.

Justice Peter Lifu, in his ruling, also barred the KWSIEC and the State Attorney General, from receiving, accepting or using the national voters register or any part relating to Kwara State, from the electoral body for the scheduled LG elections.

He further restrained the Inspector General of Police and the State Security Service, SSS, from participating in or providing security protection for the conduct of the LG polls, pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice the PDP filed for an interlocutory injunction.

PDP had through its team of lawyers led by Mr Kehinde Ogunwumiju, SAN, told the court that the Kwara State Electoral body was in grievous contravention, breach and violation of Sections 9, 28, 29 and 106 of the Electoral Act 2022, Sections 20 (1) and 21 (1) of Kwara State Local Government Electoral (Amendment) Law, 2024.

PDP claimed that all the conditions and precedents contained in Local Government Electoral Laws in Kwara State were deliberately jettisoned under unacceptable circumstances.

It said the 2nd defendant, KWSIEC, had applied to the 1st defendant, INEC, for the Register of Voters in Kwara State to use the same in the conduct of the LG polls.

According to the plaintiff, the action was in breach and violation of the provisions of the 1999 Constitution, as amended, the Electoral Act, 2022, as well as Kwara State Local Government Electoral (Amendment) Law, 2024.

PDP alleged that INEC had shown the desire to release the register to the KWSIEC in violation of the Electoral Act, 2022, hence its decision to approach the court.

The party further claimed that it brought the ex-parte application in the interest of justice and for the maintenance of the status quo ante bellum, pending the hearing and determination of the suit.

After he listened to the Applicant, Justice Lifu granted the interim order against INEC.

Cited as defendants in the suit are; INEC, KWSIEC, Kwara Attorney General, IGP and SSS as 1st to 5th defendants respectively.

Justice Lifu ordered the parties to maintain the status quo ante bellum and not carry out any action or further steps in furtherance of the conduct of the Local Government Elections in Kwara State that are in contravention, breach or violation of Sections 9, 28 and 29 of the Electoral Act 2022 and Sections 20 (1) and 21 (1) of Kwara State Local Government Electoral (Amendment) Law, 2024, pending the hearing and determination of the Plaintiff’s Motion on Notice for Interlocutory Injunction.

However, Justice Lifu ordered PDP to enter into a fresh undertaking to indemnify the five defendants at a cost that will be assessed by the court in case its application turns out to be frivolous and ought not to have been granted by the court.