Count Hon Jaji out of your dirty games, group cautions sponsored youths

A group under the aegis of Zamfara Progressive Youths, ZPY has cautioned youths who dragged Hon Sani Jaji into a cross fire that he knows nothing about.

The group in a statement issued by its General Secretary, Mohammed Salisu on Monday in Zamfara condemned the unfounded allegations made by a group tagged North West Youth Federation of Nigeria stating that:

“Our attention has been to a publication in the social media network where our Representative, Hon Sani Jaji was mentioned as one of those backing one Hadeja Basir.

“It’s nauseating and devilish to associate the name of a former Executive Chairman of Birnin Magaji Local Government, Secretary of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria, ( ALGON), Zamfara State Chapter, a two term federal lawmaker with a commanding presence to be dragged into the dirty games showcasing itself in Zamfara.

“At no time did Hon Jaji or any of his representative had a meeting with Hadeja or anybody to embark on an ungodly mission of hiring vehicles to transport miscreants to create any mayhem in any part of Nigeria as alleged in their statement.

“In their unholy concoction in the said publication they also claimed that Hon Jaji asked them to also mobilise their members to make publications on social media handles accusing Defence Minister of State, Bello Matawalle as being responsible in a rumoured smuggling of former Governor Yahaya Bello to Niger Republic to evade arrest and prosecution.

“This is a complete fabrication from the pit of hell designed solely to rubbish the person of our impeccable representative who had in the past ten years of his political career impacted so much on us as constituents and followers.

“We call on these misguided youths to retract the absurdities published about him or we maybe forced to seek the services of law courts to adequately address the situation.