Cooking gas price rises 71.23% to N6,966.03 – NBS

gas

By Mariam Eko



The national average retail price for refilling a 5kg Cylinder of Liquefied Petroleum Gas, LPG, otherwise known as cooking gas increased on a year-on-year, YoY basis by 71.23 percent to N6,996.03 in June 2024 from N4,068.26 recorded in the corresponding period of 2023.



On a month-on-month, MoM basis, the average retail price decreased by 6.10 percent from N7,418.45 recorded in May 2024.



Checks by Vanguard showed that the price of 1kg of gas increased by 9.1 percent to N1,200 from N1,100, a 12kg cylinder is sold for N15,000.



However, the National Bureau of Statistics, NBS, report on Liquefied Petroleum gas (Cooking Gas) Price Watch for June 2024 disclosed that Osun state topped the price chart for refilling a 5kg cylinder at N7,800.00, followed by Edo with N7,750.00, and Ebonyi with N7,590.79.



On the other hand, Yobe, Jigawa and Anambra emerged the state with the lowest price at N6,062.50, N6,144.44 and N6,338.75 respectively.



In addition, analysis by zone showed that the South-West recorded the highest average retail price for refilling a 5kg Cylinder of gas with N7,241.67, followed by the North-Central with N7,096.51 while the North-West recorded the lowest with N6,660.20.



Also, the average retail price for refilling a 12.5kg Cylinder cooking gas increased by 0.70 percent on a month-on-month basis from N15,627.40 in May 2024 to N15,736.27 in June 2024.



On a year-on-year basis, this rose by 72.49 per cent from N9,123.25 in June 2023. On state profile analysis, Cross River, Kaduna and Abia states recorded the highest average retail price for the refilling of a 12.5kg Cylinder of gas with N16,888.89, N16,754.69 and N16,708.33 respectively.



Conversely, the lowest average price was recorded in Bauchi state with N13,450.00, followed by Taraba state and Kogi state with N13,950.00 and N14,455.38 respectively. Analysis by zone showed that the South-South recorded the highest average retail price for refilling a 12.5kg Cylinder of Lique f ied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) with N16,272.94, followed by the South-East with N15,925.96 while the North East recorded the lowest price with N15,104.26.



This comes as the average retail price per litre of Household Kerosene, HHK, otherwise known as Kerosene increased year-on-year, YoY, by 27.73 to N1,555.11 per litre in June 2024 from N1,236.91 per litre recorded in the corresponding period of 2023.



On a month-on-month, MoM basis, the average price increased by 7.22 percent from N1,450.35 recorded in May 2024.



The NBS report on National Household Kerosene Price Watch for June 2024 showed that Kaduna state had the highest average price for the product at N2,072.92 per litre, followed by Benue with N2,038.99 and Zamfara with N1,833.33.



On the other hand, the lowest price was recorded in Kebbi state with N1,248.15, followed by Taraba with N1,277.60 and Sokoto with N1,300.00.



In addition, analysis by zone showed that the North Central recorded the highest average retail price per litre of Household Kerosene with N1,686.97, followed by the North-West with N1,589.68, while the North-East recorded the lowest with N1,416.13.

Vanguard News