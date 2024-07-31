Coalition pulls out of nationwide protest, cites intervention of Anyim Pius, others

The Coalition of Concerned Civil Society Organisations of Nigeria, comprising more than 100 ethnic nationality groups with millions of members says it has decided to pull out if the planned nationwide protests following the intervention of key stakeholders like Senator Anyim Pius Anyim.

Anyim Pius, a former President of the Senate and a foundation member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had recently defected to the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) to align his political mission and vision with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

In a press release signed by its chairman Comrade Moh’d Kazeem and Comrade Emmanuel Gabriel, spokesperson and made available to journalists in Abuja shortly after a stakeholders engagement facilitated by the elder statesman, the group said it succumbed to the superior wisdom and the sound reasoning of stakeholders who are unanimous in calling for restraint and patience as Mr. President is already addressing most of the contending issues.

“We are compelled by superior wisdom of statesmen like Senator Anyim Pius Anyim and glaring facts on the ground to jettison out earlier position on the planned nationwide protests. While we were convinced that out course of action was legitimate and patriotic, it is humbling to admit that we were deceived by miscreants who are out to discredit the current administration for their personal interests.

“With the opening of our national borders to ease the importation of food and fight food inflation, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has demonstrated a deep commitment to addressing the hunger and pain Nigerians are currently experiencing. It’ll therefore be unwise to continue with the protests when all hands are on deck to address our grievances.

“Just few days ago, Mr. President magnanimously issued an Executive Order mandating NNPCL deliver crude to Dangote Refinery and other Modular refineries operating in the country with naira payment. This is also a step towards achieving energy self-sufficiency, reducing the strain of foreign exchange and making products affordable.

“There are also interventions in the Ministries of Trades and Investment, Youth and Sports, Agriculture and others to address youth unemployment by scaling up skill acquisition programs with a view of creating jobs and empowering Nigerians. The Consumer Credit Scheme and National Youth Investment fund are just some examples out of many”, the release noted.

The Coalition applauded the efforts of Senator Anyim Pius Anyim for opening their eyes to the complexities inherent in governance and the fact that most of the damages the current administration is trying to salvage were actually caused by the rot in successive administrations

“Our meeting with the esteemed statesman is an eye opener. We are heeding his appeal and pulling out of the nationwide protest because of his deep understanding of Nigerians political landscape and his conviction that President Tinubu is on the right track to restore Nigeria’s economic fortunes and glory.

“The fact that he committed his time to facilitate this meeting instead of siding with the enemies our country is truly inspiring. As one who is committed to the development of youths and the nation in general, we are convinced our decision to pull of the purported protest is in the interest of our country. We call on other elder statesmen to emulate him”, the statement added.

The release appealed to other groups and individuals to “equally distance themselves from anarchists who are out to set fire on our beloved nation, stating further that the horrors of the EndSars protests are still fresh in the hearts of Nigerians and a repeat of the same episode will wreck Nigeria terribly”