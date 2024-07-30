Cholera: Lions Club sensitizes residents, donates sanitation kits to traders

cholera

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Dynamics Lions Club District 404B2 has stressed the need for a cleaner and healthier environment across markets in Lagos State for the general wellbeing of society.

Just as it orgarnized anti-cholera and prevention sensitization campaign and donated various sanitation kits to market traders.

The Club President for the 2024-2025 Lions Service Year, Lion Boluogun Adeola NLCF, on Saturday, led members to educate the traders at the Ipodo Market on preventive measures to safeguard themselves from the potential outbreak and prevention of cholera and other diseases.

The Lions Club’s initiative not only addresses immediate health concerns but also fosters a sense of trust and partnership between the organization and the residents.

Adeola, speaking with newsmen after the programme, explained that the gesture, one of the activities for the 2024–2025 Lions’ Service Year, was geared towards preventing and educating traders on diseases, particularly cholera.

The Club District 404B2 embarked on a two-fold project that included: donating hygiene kits and sensitizing the traders on the symptoms of cholera, with the ultimate goal of promoting a cleaner and healthier environment in the area.

The Club Secretary, Lion Adenekan Sherif, who took part in the awareness campaign alongside other Lions of the Club, presented hygiene kits to the Iyaloja of Ipodo Market, Alhaja Abiodun Adefolami.

Adefolami, who received the items, expressed her gratitude to the club for their generous donation, acknowledging their history of assisting to the market in the past.

He, therefore, assured the club that the donated kits would be judiciously distributed to various units to encourage traders to achieve and maintain a cleaner environment.

The traders in general expressed appreciation for the campaign and highlighted the importance of such reminders, even though the information was not new to them.

They stressed that such campaigns are essential in reinforcing the value of cleanliness and hygiene in the marketplace.

Also, in a similar event, the Ipodo Community expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Lagos Metropolitan Lions Club for their recent environmental sanitation initiative aimed at raising awareness about the fight against cholera.

The event marked the first activity of the club in the new Lion year under the leadership of Lion Victor Aylor.

Aylor said that the campaign, focused on sanitizing the community and educating residents on cholera prevention, which was warmly received by the local populace.

The majority of Ipodo’s residents are involved in the food industry, running restaurants and cafeterias for various classes.

Emeka Joseph, a local cafeteria owner, praised the Lions Club’s efforts, noting that such proactive measures are unusual and will significantly benefit his business by ensuring a cleaner and healthier environment for his customers.

The community’s reaction to the campaign was overwhelmingly positive, with many residents expressing their appreciation and admiration for the Lions Club’s commitment to their promises.

The initiative has been seen as a tangible fulfillment of the club’s pledge to support the community, leading many to sing the praises of the organization, describing it as a case of “promise made, promise kept.”

In addition to the sanitation efforts, residents are hopeful for the club’s future plans, particularly the construction of public toilets in the community.

Lion Victor Aylor, reflecting on the successful launch of the anti-cholera campaign, reiterated the club’s dedication to fulfilling its commitments and continuing to support the Ipodo community in meaningful ways.