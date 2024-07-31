Chevron makes alternative arrangements to sustain oil production

By Udeme Akpan, Energy Editor

Chevron Nigeria Limited, operator of the NNPC/Chevron joint venture, has adopted alternative arrangements to sustain the production of about 200,000 barrels per day, bpd, in the Niger Delta.

The company’s oil production was threatened following the suspension of the operations of Arik Air, which the company depends on to lift Chevron’s team to Osubi airstrip in the region.

But in response to Vanguard’s request, General Manager, Policy, Government and Public Affairs, Chevron Nigeria Limited, Mr. Esimaje Brikinn, stated: “CNL has activated alternative logistics arrangements to ensure continuity of its production operations.”

In additional information obtained from its website, the company, stated: “Chevron is one of the largest oil producers in Nigeria and one of its largest investors.

“In Nigeria, we operate under a joint-venture arrangement with the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) for the onshore and offshore assets in the Niger Delta region.

“Chevron also has extensive interests in multi-partner deepwater operations. We operate the Agbami Field, one of Nigeria’s largest deepwater discoveries. We also have a non-operated interest in the Usan Field.

“Through Chevron’s principal subsidiary in Nigeria, Chevron Nigeria Limited (CNL), the company operates and holds a 40 percent interest in eight concessions in the onshore and near-onshore regions of the Niger Delta under a joint-venture arrangement with the NNPC. Chevron also does business through other subsidiaries in Nigeria.

“Chevron has interests, ranging from 20 to 100 percent, in three operated and six non-operated deepwater blocks in Nigeria.

“Chevron operates the Agbami Field, which lies 70 miles (113 km) off the coast of the central Niger Delta region and spans 45,000 acres (182 sq km). Discovered in 1998, the Agbami Field is at a water depth of approximately 4,800 feet (1,463 m). Chevron has a 67.3 percent interest in the field.

“Agbami is a subsea development with wells tied back to a floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel. The original Agbami development scope (Agbami 1, 2 and 3) is complete. To offset field decline, infill drilling continued in 2019.

“Chevron has a 30 percent non-operated working interest in the Usan Field, in 2,461 feet (750 m) of water, 62 miles (100 km) off the coast of the eastern Niger Delta region.

“The Aparo Field and the third-party-owned Bonga SW Field share a common geologic structure and are planned to be developed jointly. The structure lies in 4,300 feet (1,311 m) of water, 70 miles (113 km) off the coast of the western Niger Delta region.”