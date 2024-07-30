Championing Justice: Ensuring protesters’ rights and recognizing NBA leadership

By Caleb Oboagwina Esq

In 2020, the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, made a commendable commitment to protecting the rights of citizens during the End SARS protests. The leadership under then-President Olumide Akpata Esq played a crucial role in ensuring that the rights of citizens were protected, although, in reality, little was seen in terms of practical outcomes.

Despite these challenges, the NBA’s dedication to justice and the protection of citizens’ rights during this critical period was evident.

Fast forward to 2024, the NBA under the leadership of Y. C. Maikyau, SAN, continued this commitment. Maikyau made a passionate appeal for protesters to abide by law and order, emphasizing that we only have one Nigeria and must work together to maintain its unity and peace. His balanced approach sought to protect both the integrity of protests and the safety of all involved.

However, some members of the NBA have perceived this stance with ill motives, suggesting that the NBA under Y. C. Maikyau SAN is pro-government. This perspective overlooks the fundamental goal of ensuring justice and order.

While the NBA’s leadership made significant efforts, it is crucial for us, as members of the legal profession, to contribute actively and constructively. Establishing a pro bono legal team dedicated to providing immediate legal assistance to arrested protesters would ensure that detainees receive prompt and fair legal representation.

Additionally, creating a helpline for protesters to report unlawful arrests and receive guidance would offer a lifeline for those in need of urgent legal advice. Deploying lawyers to protest sites to monitor police conduct and document any violations of protesters’ rights would act as a deterrent to unlawful behavior and ensure accountability. Compiling and publishing reports on these observations would promote transparency and hold law enforcement accountable.

Organizing seminars and workshops to educate citizens on their rights during protests would empower them to exercise their rights responsibly. Developing and distributing informational materials on lawful protesting and how to respond if detained would provide accessible resources for protesters. Engaging in dialogue with law enforcement agencies to emphasize the importance of respecting protesters’ rights and advocating for policies that protect peaceful assembly and prevent the use of excessive force would foster better understanding and cooperation. Partnering with civil society organizations to amplify the message of peaceful protest and lawful conduct, as well as creating platforms for constructive dialogue between protesters, community leaders, and government representatives, would enhance our efforts and promote peaceful resolutions.

By taking these steps, we can transform our passion for justice into actionable support for citizens exercising their right to protest. Let us stand united in ensuring that the voices of the people are heard and that their rights are protected. President Maikyau’s leadership has shown us the way, and it is our duty to continue this legacy of justice and protection. Together, we can ensure that the rights of protesters are safeguarded, preventing hoodlums from hijacking legitimate movements and promoting a more just and equitable society.

Oboagwina, a legal practitioner, is founders of EasyRead legal

