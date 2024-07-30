Celebrating three years of iBloov: A vision realized and expanded

Introduction: The dawn of iBloov

Just three years ago, iBloov emerged as a groundbreaking force, fundamentally altering how we experience and manage events and leisure activities. Founded by the visionary duo, Mr. Femi Oshikoya and Mr. Tokunbo Ojo, iBloov began as a pioneering event ticketing platform and rapidly evolved into a beacon of innovation within the leisure industry.

Today, as we celebrate our second anniversary, we invite you to join us in reflecting on our journey, achievements, and the exciting future that lies ahead.

The initial years of iBloov were driven by a mission to revolutionize event ticketing and management. Leveraging advanced technology and intuitive design, iBloov quickly established itself as a reliable, user-friendly platform that addressed the complex needs of event organizers and attendees alike. Key early contributions came from Mrs. Lamiju Sam, who spearheaded our sales, marketing, and partnerships, playing a pivotal role in navigating the competitive landscape and building robust vendor relationships.

One of our first major challenges and successes was “Christmas in Wonderland Lagos,” which drew over 40,000 attendees. The successful handling of this event in December 2022 not only showcased our technological prowess but also solidified our reputation as capable handlers of major events. This milestone was crucial, affirming that iBloov was ready to broaden its horizons beyond ticketing to comprehensive event management.

As iBloov matured from its foundational years, we embraced opportunities to diversify and deepen our impact within the events and leisure industry. The platform became integral to the success of major cultural and tech events such as Lagos Startup Week and the Abuja Unity Dance by Drums Major for Peace. These events tested our logistical capabilities and underscored our commitment to enhancing community ties and supporting local industries.

Further showcasing our versatility, iBloov played a pivotal role in the Abuja Food and Fashion Festival, enhancing both vendor and attendee experiences and refining traditional event dynamics. Our engagements throughout 2021 and 2023, including collaborations with organizations like Yellowlife and VerySingle Lagosians, highlighted our ability to deliver tailored services that meet diverse needs.

Amidst these successes, iBloov continued to innovate and expand its service offerings. The launch of iBloov Flex-it at the UK wedding of Mr. Marcel and Dammi introduced a novel digital gifting and money spraying platform that transformed traditional financial interactions at events. Meanwhile, Vendaw emerged as a robust vendor management system, first utilized during “Christmas in Wonderland Lagos” to streamline operations for nearly 60 vendors.

Recognizing the need for ongoing education in our sector, we also launched iBloov Learning, offering courses designed to enhance skills in leisure and tourism. Additionally, iBloov Engage, our virtual event platform, made significant strides in hosting over ten diverse virtual events in 2023, further demonstrating our adaptability and commitment to maintaining community engagement through innovative formats.

Our initiatives have significantly contributed to cultural enrichment and economic development.

Events like Riddims and iBloov have not only provided entertainment but have also fostered a deeper understanding and appreciation of diverse cultural expressions, strengthening community bonds. Through iBloov Learning, we’ve empowered individuals with valuable skills, contributing to broader societal advancement.

Looking forward, iBloov is committed to integrating our diverse platforms more deeply, creating seamless experiences that span both physical and virtual events. Our focus will remain on using data-driven insights to refine user experiences and expand into new markets, ensuring that iBloov continues to lead innovation in the leisure and events industry.

Reflecting on the past three years, iBloov stands as a testament to the power of vision, technology, and community engagement in transforming the leisure landscape. As we look to the future, we are excited about the possibilities that lie ahead and invite you to join us on this continuing journey of innovation and growth.