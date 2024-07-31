Oil prices leap as Hamas political leader killed in Iran

By Udeme Akpan, Energy Editor

Oil prices have risen in the global market following the killing of Hamas political leader, Ismail Haniyeh in Iran, today.

The prices were relatively low at below $80 per barrel in the past seven weeks but suddenly shot up after he was reported dead.

The prices of Brent and WTI currently stand at $80.79 and $77.29 per barrel, respectively, in the international market.

A senior Hamas official told Reuters “This assassination by the Israeli occupation of Brother Haniyeh is a grave escalation that aims to break the will of Hamas“ thus raising fears that it could culminate in crisis, capable of affecting oil production and export in the Middle East.

.Details later