Borno LG accountant killed, others injured in bomb explosion on Maiduguri -Damboa road

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

A senior Accounting Officer, Education Department of Damboa Local Government Area of Borno state, Shettima Mustapha had died with another victim’s leg amputated as others were injured when their vehicle stumbled on an Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) planted by suspected Boko Haram Terrorists along Maiduguri -Damboa-Biu 185kms expressway. you

Sources said the incident took place on Tuesday afternoon when military and other security operatives were escorting hundreds of motorists and passengers from Damboa to Maiduguri.

This is coming barely one month after multiple female suicide bombers wreaked havoc in the Gwoza Local Government Area of the state, leaving 32 people dead and about 100 injured.

Recall that the road which links Maiduguri-Damboa-Biu- Biu has remained a death trap only for the military to reopen the closed road, allowing only the people of Damboa and some parts of Chibok to have access to Maiduguri, while Biu people had no option but to ply the Biu- Buni Yadi -Damaturu -Maiduguri hectic road covering about 300kms to reach Maiduguri, the state capital.

Confirming the incident, a close associate of the late Accountant who is not authorized to talk to the press for security reasons said: “I am deeply saddened to inform you of the passing of our beloved accountant, Shettima Mustapha, in a tragic bomb blast on his way from Damboa to Maiduguri today.

“Our hearts are heavy with grief at this loss, and we extend our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. May his soul rest in peace.”

Our Correspondent gathered from reliable sources that the remains of the deceased accountant were laid to rest on Tuesday according to Islamic rites at about 4 pm, while the injured ones are currently receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital in Maiduguri City.