BOND Awards: Celebrating resilience and excellence in Nigerian Diaspora in Canada

The BOND Awards are set to honor the remarkable achievements of Nigerians in Canada, celebrating the journey of resilience, innovation, and excellence that defines the African dream. This event, held at the Mississauga Convention Centre, will not just be an awards ceremony but a powerful testament to the stories of individuals who have overcome adversity and shattered stereotypes.

The African diaspora is rich with stories of grit and determination, exemplified by individuals like Dr. Chika Stacy Oriuwa. Breaking barriers in the medical field, Dr. Oriuwa made history as the first Black valedictorian at the University of Toronto’s Faculty of Medicine in 2020.

Her leadership and advocacy have been instrumental in initiatives like Ontario’s Black Youth Action Plan, and her global influence has been recognized with her inclusion as a TIME Next Gen Leader. Her inspiring journey is immortalized by the Barbie doll created in her likeness, encouraging young girls to pursue careers in medicine.

Another exemplar of Nigerian excellence is Kingsley Madu, founder of Expedier Inc., a fintech startup providing financial solutions to BIPOC communities. Despite coming from a financial system in Nigeria that operates without credit, Madu has processed over $5 million in volume through his company, which has been acknowledged as a top 12 Fintech by Platform Calgary. As a member of the Google for Startups Accelerator, Madu’s story is one of relentless innovation and a commitment to enhancing opportunities for his community.

Ronke Edoho bridges continents through her culinary expertise.

As the Founder and Creative Lead of 9jafoodie, Edoho has significantly influenced Canadian food culture, helping immigrants connect with their heritage through food. Her work as a Certified Clinical Weight Loss Specialist, author of “Lose It Nigerian,” and founder of Atare Group and Atare Foods, underscores her dedication to promoting health and cultural connection.

The BOND Awards aim to deconstruct limiting narratives and perceptions about Nigerians in the diaspora by showcasing these inspiring stories. The event will highlight the grit and brilliance of Nigerian trailblazers in North America, illustrating that black shines the brightest even in the face of adversity.

The evening promises a lineup of distinguished guests, including entrepreneurs, academics, artists, and community leaders, each sharing stories that reflect the essence of shining in the diaspora. Attendees can expect inspiring speeches, captivating performances, and the opportunity to connect with trailblazers shaping the future.

About BOND Awards: The BOND Awards celebrate the achievements of Nigerians in Canada, highlighting their contributions across various sectors and fostering a sense of community and pride.

Debuting on September 13, 2024, the awards aim to become a beacon of excellence and inspiration for the Nigerian diaspora in Canada.