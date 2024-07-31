Boko Haram suicide attack kills 19, injures dozens in Borno village

File photo of terrorists

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

No fewer than 19 civilians were reported dead with dozens injured in a suicide attack which occured in Kawuri village of Konduga local government area of Borno State.

Kawuri is about 50 kilometres drive from Maiduguri and located along Maiduguri -Konduga- Bama road.

This latest blasts is coming barely 24 hours after an accountant working with the Local Education Authority in Damboa Local Government Area, Shettima Mustapha lost his life when their vehicle stumbled on an Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) Along Maiduguri -Damboa-Biu federal highway in Borno with others injured.

Likewise, about a month ago, multiple suicide Bombings took place in Gwoza Local Government Area of the state, leaving 32 people dead with over 100 injured.

Just last week, a Police Station in Jakana community of Konduga near Maiduguri metropolis was attacked by terrorists which led to the killing of a police driver and his alleged girlfriend.

A reliable source who spoke to our Correspondent on Wednesday night said, “There was a mysterious bomb blast which took place at a mini market in Kawuri at about 8pm, leaving over 19 people dead with unspecified number of civilians injured.

” The injured ones have been evacuated to Maiduguri undisclosed hospital for treatment. The community is now left at the mercy of God as they scamper for safety”.

All efforts to reach the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Kenneth Daso for confirmation proved abortive, but a Stakeholder of Kawuri who is not authorized to talk to the press confirmed the incident.

He however called upon the government and the security agencies to wake up from their slumber and checkmate the renewed attacks by insurgents.