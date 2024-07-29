Benue: 6 bandits killed in shoot-out with police

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Six suspected members of the gang of bandits operating in Sankera axis of Benue state have been killed in a shoot-out with the police at Mbavuur Ward of Logo Local Government Area, LGA, of the state.

The armed men were reportedly trailed to their camp located in Mbavuur by operatives of the Joint Task Force, JTF, codenamed Operation Zenda where a gun battle ensued.

The State Police Command in a statement by the Public Relations Officer, Superintendent, SP, Catherine Anene said the operatives also recovered one AK-47 rifle and two fully loaded locally fabricated short guns.

She explained that the operation also led to the arrest of a member of the robbery gang that usually operate on the busy Makurdi-Lafia road as well as a wanted kidnapper and cattle rustler.

Part of the statement read: “following intelligence received about a bandit camp at Mbavuur ward, Logo LGA, a team of Operation Zenda JTF stormed the camp on July 27, 2024 and engaged the militia group in a gun duel.

“During the operation, six bandits were neutralised while others escaped. Corpses were recovered and deposited at NKST Ugba morgue while the fleeing suspects are still being trailed. Items recovered from the scene includes one AK-47 rifle and two locally fabricated short guns loaded with ammunition.”

The statement also noted that another robbery kingpin, “22 years old ‘Udei’ was trailed and arrested in connection with robberies along Makurdi -Lafia road. The suspect confessed to be part of a seven man gang operating along the highway.

“Further investigation led to the arrest of one Martin Akunu of Udei town, in Guma LGA who is the spiritual leader of the said gang who fortifies them before they go out for operations. One locally made double barrel, 162 balls suspected to be local ammunition and gun powder were found in his possession”

On the arrest of one Usman Hardo from Keana in Nasarawa State, an alleged wanted kidnapper and cattle rustler, she said he was nabbed Sunday at about 10am by a police patrol team in Daudu, also in Guma LGA.

According to the statement the suspect “has been on police wanted list for kidnapping and cattle rustling in Nasarawa state and Guma LGA of Benue state. Investigation is ongoing to arrest other gang members.”

The statement reassured residents of the commitment of the Police Commissioner to rid the state of criminals.