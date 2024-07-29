BBNaija season 9: Mbadiwe Twins emerges first Head of House

The Mbadiwe Twins has emerged as the first Head of House of the ongoing BBNaija season 9 ‘No Loose Guard’ edition.

The Head of House (HOH) challenge for the week was held via a ballot system where housemates vote for their preferred pair to lead for the week.

The Mbadiwe twins became the new HOH after the custodians (NDI NNE) voted to break a tie.

Recall the new season started on Sunday with 14 pairs of 28 housemates competing for the winning prize of N100m.

The show will run for 10 weeks, concluding with the finale on Sunday, October 6, 2024.

