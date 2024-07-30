BBNaija S9: We’ll make a strong couple – Toby Forge woos married Kassia

Big Brother Naija season 9 housemate Toby Forge has expressed his romantic interest in fellow contestant Kassia, unaware she is married.

During a conversation on Monday, Toby shared his feelings with Kassia, stating, “I feel like me and you would make a very strong power couple.”

Kassia responded with a subtle hint of reality, saying, “Hmmm. It’s late, bro.”

The revelation that Kassia is married came to light following their introduction on Sunday.

During this initial briefing, Kassia and another housemate, Kellyrae, disclosed that they would keep their marital status a secret within the house.

Despite Toby’s growing interest in Kassia, he remains unaware of her marriage, which she and Kellyrae are concealing from the other housemates.

This development adds a layer of intrigue and potential drama to the ongoing season.

Vanguard News