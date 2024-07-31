Banks, others ask workers to be vigilant, as ASSBIFI expresses concerns

Organisers of the nationwide protest against hardship have listed points of convergence for public meetings, rallies and processions across the country.

But a Lagos High Court has restricted protesters in Lagos taking part in the proposed August 1 nationwide protest to the Gani Fawehinmi Freedom Park in Ojota and Peace Park, Ketu area of the state.

Recall that Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, had asked organisers of the protest to submit to Force Headquarters contact details of those organising the protest, as well as designated points and routes of the protest.

This is even as they asked the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, to withdraw soldiers deployed across the Federal Capital Territory and other cities, ahead of the proposed protest.

In a similar development, banks and other employers in the financial sector yesterday advised workers to be vigilant in the course of their work.

The Association of Senior Staff of Banks, Insurance and Financial Institutions, ASSBIFI, which gave the hint, expressed concern over the protest, saying “a protest without clear leadership is an invitation to chaos.”

President of ASSBIFI, Olusoji Oluwole, however, insisted that the push for the protest was understandable because the hardship being experienced by Nigerians was far reaching.

He said: “It is quite understandable why people are clamouring for this protest. The hardship being experienced is far reaching. However, a protest without clear leadership is an invitation to chaos.

“While labour is not part of the planned action, we hope it will remain peaceful and not get hijacked by people who seek to cause mayhem.”

On safety of workers in the financial sector, he said: “Our members, through their various employers, are being sensitized to be cautious and situationally aware before embarking on any activity.

“We also expect the security agencies to responsibly provide adequate security that will guarantee law and order.”