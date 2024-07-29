Ban on mining: Over 8500 river sand miners, workers displaced in Anambra

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu, NNEWI

Over 8500 river sand miners and their workers have been displaced in Anambra State, while the state has been losing over N21 million naira weekly, following the banning of sand mining and sealing of all sandpits by the Anambra State government.

Also, no fewer than 500 tipper drivers in Anambra State, working with river sand miners in the state, have transferred their service to Asaba, Delta State, the capital and other neighbouring communities where sand is mined in the state, following the Anambra State government ban on river sand mining activities.

Anambra State government had through a Public Notice, jointly signed by Hon. Anthony Ifeanya, Commissioner for Petroleum and Mineral Resources, Dr Felix Odimegwu, Commissioner for Environment, Prof Charles Ofoegbu, Managing Director, Anambra State Solid Mineral Development Company Limited and Prof Sylvia Chika Ifemeje, Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, directing sand miners in the state to stop all sand mining activities pending their clearance with the Ministry of Petroleum and Minerals Resources and Ministry of Environment.

The notice also directed all the sand miners to register with the Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, together with. their dredging / mining equipment.

The government claimed in the public notice that the sand miners are involved in illegal operations and other sundry offences that harm their host communities environment.

However the Sand denied and dismissed all the allegations leveled against them by the state as not holding water, saying that all their operations and activities are approved, and operational licenses issue to them, and their activities supervised daily by the Federal Ministry of Environment and Solid Minerals Development, together with yhe National Inland Waterway Authority, NIWA.

They rather accused the state government of making frantic effort since 2015 without success to take control of the Federal governments duty over them.

The sand miners also presented to newsmen all their operational licenses and receipts of all the payments they made to the Federal Ministry of Environment and Solid Minerals Development, and NIWA which authorized their sand mining activities.

Addressing newsmen through their Chairman Board of Trustees, Sir Christopher Mbaegbu,

during their meeting in Onitsha, the Sand Miners Association of Anambra State, said they cannot operate in the state without the approval from Federal Ministry of Environment and Solid Minerals Development, and NIWA.

They describing the ‘illegal operation’ allegation against them as attempt to divert attention, intimidate and blackmail them, to take their job or cow them into submission to the state authorities for extortion of money from them.

Sir Mbaegnu, described the banning of all sand mining activities in the state and sealing of their sand pits as counterproductive action that benefits neither the state government nor their members.

“We are loosing money, the government is also loosing millions of Naira it should be getting from us on daily and weekly basis to the Delta and Imo State State governments respectively, where sand mining activities are ongoing in the respective states.

” We pay the state government N1000 for each six cubic of tipper loaded with sand, while the state also gets N4,000 from each ten tires Howa tipper,that lifts sand in the state. More than 3000 trips of sand are lifts on daily basis from the sealed sand pits and beaches, and the state is currently loosing over N21 million per week for the ban It placed on sand mining and sealing of our sand pits in the state.

“The action of the Ministry of Petroleum and Minerals Resources and Ministry of Environment, banning our activities amounts to working against the government of Anambra State. We therefore, urge Governor Soludo to lift the ban without further delay, as it is not only against us and the state government, but also has chain reaction effect of halting all building activities by individuals and groups in the state.

” Traders of building materials are also suffering decline in their sales due to the halt in building construction because of the ban placed on sand mining activities in the state.

“We thing that if the state government wants us to assist in any way, which we have been doing through paying of taxes, levies and other government imposed duties, the wise step is not banning of our activities. We can be operating, while negotiating with the government on areas to

contribute and assist the state.

“Banning our activities when we have two Federal Government agencies that supervised our activities, and at the same time calling us for negotiation and giving us conditions to meet before we could be allowed to operate in the state is infringing on our Federal government given right. It is also placing the cat before the horse, the Governor should call those behind this action to order.”

The state government has given the sand miners conditions for clearance before the can operate, such conditions are, Registration with state government through the Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Jerome Udoji Secretariat Complex Phase 11 Awka.

Other conditions are, submission of completed form to the Mining Reforms Committee Desk at the Government House Awka, providing Registered Operational Office in Anambra. Evidence of Company Registration (CAC) documents. Documented operation staff in Anambra State. Valid Title (Small Scale Mining Lease (SSML) or Mining Lease (ML) Quarry Lease, (Sand Quarry Lease ) Title Grant. Evidence of Lease Application to the Nigerian Mining Cadastra Office Abuja (where applicable). Detailed geological report with reserve estimation. Mine design and production rate. EIA or Environmental Audit Report and EMP. Community Development Agreement, CDA. Evidence of Implementation of CDA and Evidence of payment of mineral royalties to the Federal government from where the state is paid 13% derivation fund, as other requirements to meet before they will be allowed to operate in the state.

Earlier, the sand miners had through their lawyer Ben Chuks Udoh, written the Minister of Environment and Solid Minerals Development in Abuja, demanding clarification on, if Anambra State government has taken over his Ministry’s duties and supervision of the activities of Sand miners In the state

Udoh’s letter is also seeking clarification on whether there is any law that has divested the Ministry of her authority in dealing with solid minerals development and the granting of mining lease, just as to know, following the directive of Anambra State Government to sand miners in state, will in any way undermine the authority and position of the Federal Ministry of Environment and Solid Mineral Development.

The letter also wanted clarification on if the Federal Ministry of Environmental and Solid Mineral Development was put on notice by Anambra State Government in connection with the letter/circular from Anambra State Ministry of Information banning all sand mining activities in the State.

Udoh also wanted to know what is the official position of the Federal Ministry of Environment and Solid Mineral Development in connection with the directive of the Anambra State government.

He reminder the Minister that Anambra State government by their action deprived and denied the sand miners capacity to be able to pay royalties due payable to the Federal government, just as the ability to take care in their families in the face of economic realities.

The sand miners on their part wrote to the Managing Director of National Inland Waterway Authority, NIWA, complaining that the state government has entered into the Right of Way Permit it gave them, and kept harassing them through arrests of their members and have started collecting tolls on the Right of Way NIWA gave them, claiming that it is state land and not Federal Government’s land.

The letter which was signed by Chairman of Board of Trustees of Sand Miners Association of Anambra State, Sir Christopher Mbaegbu and the Secretary, Obiora Chukwuna, was copied to the NIWA Area Manager, the three Senators representing Anambra a state, a members representing Onitsha North and South Federal Constituency and his Ogbaru counterpart, also questioned if the Right of Way given to sand miners in the state still falls within the authority of NIWA, which is within the control of the Federal government.

“It is on this not that we have to notify you that the very Right of Way permit that NIWA has continually been issuing to us and our members have completely been taken over by the Anambra State Government and we urged NIWA to act fast.

“We wish to categorically state that the allegation that we are causing erosion is not true because we operate with River Craft Boat and Dredgers. The two equipment are movable, we can move from Anambra to Delta and Kogi State to bring sand into Anambra State. So the claim of our activities causing erosion id lie from the pit of hell.

“Our problem started on March 11, 2024 when Onitsha South Local Government Transition Chairman, Mr. Emeka Orji came with men of Operation Clean and Heathy Anambra State, OCHA Brigade, invaded Ose Ogbe Ijaw sand dumping site along Niger Street and after that, they continued invasion of other sites and then started destruction of the beaches and machines, claiming to be acting on the instruction of the Governor.

“We have made several efforts to meet the Governor through written applications and through direct contacts but we have not been allowed to see him, All effort we made to see the Governor were blocked.

“We are using this medium to appeal to the Governor Soludo to lift the ban on sand mining in the state and call the river sand miners to a meeting. We are helping the state to stop crime in the state with thousands of unemployed youth that have been removed from the streets. Returning them back to the streets with this ban on our activities is dangerous to the state.”