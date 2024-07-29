August protest loses steam in Enugu as students, youth council, others, back out

…Sue for Dialogue

…Say it could spiral out of control

Rising from a townhall meeting in Enugu, the National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, Enugu State chapter, has pulled out of the proposed August 1 to 10 protests against hardships in the country, saying it could result in chaos and loss of lives and property as witnessed during the EndSARS protests.

The student body said the decision was in line with its longstanding principles of Consultation, Consolidation, and Confrontation, saying, “we must consult and consolidate on our consultation before we confront.”

Likewise, the Enugu State branch of the National Youth Council of Nigeria, NYCN, has equally resolved not to take part in the protest and sued for peaceful dialogue, enjoining youths of the state to stay away from any protests in the state’s and nation’s interests.

Presenting their communique after a townhall meeting that lasted over four hours on Sunday, the Chairman of the Enugu State Chapter of NANS, Comrade Prisca Okeke, said the event themed, “The Role of Students in Nation Building and National Stability,” was in response to the declining economic conditions and increasing hardship in the country, stressing, however, that the benefit of the nation’s recent history and prevailing circumstances did not favour a street protest at this time.

They charged the Federal Government, FG, to take immediate steps to address the challenges of high cost of living and poor welfare, among others, facing the students, staff, and academia.

“While we recognise the right to protest, we are also acutely aware of the potential for societal disruptions that can arise from protests that escalate into violence and unrest.

“The lessons from past civil strife like the EndSARS protests underscore the devastating consequences, including loss of lives, widespread displacement, economic decline, and the erosion of social cohesion.

“In alignment with the National Body of NANS, which has called for a peaceful resolution and demonstrated this through a peaceful march in FCT, the Enugu State Students arising from this townhall engagements unanimously resolves not to participate in the proposed nationwide protests.

“The student leaders in Enugu State are deeply empathetic to the prevalent hardship in Nigeria and the outcry of Nigerian citizens. However, in the interest of preserving peace and preventing a repeat of the EndSARS experience, we advocate for alternative means of addressing these issues.

“We call on the FG to urgently address the widespread hardship by implementing policies that have a direct and positive impact on the lives of citizens. This includes measures to reduce inflation and make essential commodities more affordable.”

In a similar development, the Enugu State chapter of the National Youth Council of Nigeria, in a communique endorsed by over 50 youth oganisations in the state and read to newsmen by the Chairman of NYCN, Enugu State, Comrade Bartholomew Okoh, said they preferred dialogue to street protest as it could spiral out of control.

“The youth of Enugu State, under the aegis of the NYCN, have chosen a path of dialogue and engagement with both the State and Federal Government, rather than participating in the national protests slated for August 1st to 10.

“This significant decision prioritises constructive conversations as a means to address the array of pressing issues that concern the youth and the broader community.

“While recognising and respecting the right to protest, the youths of Enugu firmly believe that dialogue is in the best interest of the State and country at large. This approach will help to avoid the economic disruptions witnessed during the EndSARS protests, which had far-reaching consequences.

“In light of the above, we strongly urge the FG to promptly address the following pressing issues, namely, security, job creation, affordable food prices, improvement in the quality of education and healthcare, reduction of fuel prices, youth involvement in governance, among other demands,” they stated.