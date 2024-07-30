August 1: Delta LG boss tasks Ijaw youths on peace, orderliness

...Says govt property belongs to you

By Chancel Bomadi Sunday

The executive chairman, Bomadi local government area of Delta State, Hon. Andaye Rawlings Dagidi, has tasked youths of the council area and environs to maintain the prevailing peace and orderliness during the planned nationwide protest, which is scheduled for August 1.

Dagidi gave the task at Bomadi, the council’s headquarters, yesterday, against the backdrop of the rumoured plans of hoodlums to loot and destroy government property in the name of the nationwide protest.

He said: “I enjoin all youths of Bomadi local government area and environs to maintain the prevailing peace and progress before, during and after the planned nationwide protest in the council area.

“We don’t want a situation whereby people go about looting and destroying government property and shops belonging to traders and business owners in the name of this protest.

“I want fellow Ijaw youths to know that government property located in your area belongs to you, hence, it’s your responsibility to protect them, as well as guard against saboteurs.

“Please, maintain the peace of the council area for development to thrive under my watch”.