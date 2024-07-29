Arewa Youth Assembly directs members to shun protest

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Arewa Youth Assembly for Good Leadership (AYAGL) has called on youths in Northern Nigeria to suspend their participation in the planned nationwide protest and do everything possible to protect the Nation from every form of violence as it’s not in their interest.

AYAGL equally called on other well-meaning Nigerians to consider another form of protest apart from street protest so as not to play into the hands of the enemies of the Nation.

While speaking at a press conference, Amb. Abdul Danbature, Speaker of the Assembly, said AYAGL is the vibrant umbrella body of young people in the 19 Northern States of Nigeria, serving as the convergence point for the young people.

“It is the voice of the voiceless in our society and a good partner to the Government at all levels for good leadership and governance with a formidable structure in all the states and Local Government Areas of northern Nigeria. Our activities in the past are a clear testament that all we want at all levels in Nigeria is good Leadership.”

“As you all know recently we have been at the forefront of the struggle mobilizing for the forthcoming National protest tagged “End Bad Governance in Nigeria” and this is as a result of our conviction that there are genuine grounds to protest, ranging from insecurity to harsh economic situation in the Nation as a result of some economic policies of this Government.”

“Meanwhile, as we were mobilizing for the protest, we were also consulting our stakeholders in Northern Nigeria; the Royal Fathers, the entrepreneurers and some political and social actors across the length and breadth of our region and all these consultations have enriched and deepen our knowledge about the various Government policies and programmes.”

“Furthermore, we have also understood that while we have genuine intentions to express our displeasure on the current economic situation in our Nation, there are other several and more effective ways to communicate the same message bearing in mind that there are different enemies of our Nation both within and outside Nigeria waiting for every available opportunity to perpetrate evil in Nigeria.”

“We have therefore concluded to explore other avenues to express our displeasure and this we have done by writing a detailed position paper to Mr President this is enjoying adequate attention of the Government as we speak and we, at this point officially and collectively withdraw from the National street protest.”

“We therefore call on all youths in Northern Nigeria to suspend every participation in the protest and do everything possible to protect our land and Nation from every form of violence as it is not in our interest, while equally calling on other well-meaning Nigerians to consider other form of protest apart from street protest not to play into the hand of the enemies of our Nation. Thank you and may Allah continue to bless our Nation Nigeria,” he said.