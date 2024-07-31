APC urges Nigerians to shun protests, calls for dialogue, self-reflection

By Adeola Badru

The All Progressives Congress, APC North America Chapter has appealed to Nigerians to exercise caution and restraint before taking actions that could potentially set the country back.

In a communique jointly signed by the chairman, Mr Olalelekan Sanni, and the Secretary, Mr Adeniyi Adekola, and made available to Vanguard on Wednesday, the party called on patriotic Nigerians to persuade their friends, family, and acquaintances to stay away from the proposed protests.

The party chapter warned that such protests could do more harm than good, further exacerbating the current economic challenges facing the nation.

Instead, they have implored Nigerians to engage the government at all levels in constructive dialogue to find solutions to the pressing issues.

The communique acknowledged the precarious situation the country finds itself in, with the nation teetering on the brink of chaos.

It further recognised that past administrations have failed in their core duties, focusing instead on needless politicking, looting, and a disregard for the welfare of the people.

“The consequences of these failures have been dire, with abject poverty, senseless killings, and a general feeling of hopelessness among the populace,” the party said.

In this context, APC strongly advised against resorting to protests, warning that they would only serve to further the interests of those seeking to sow discord and destruction.

The APC North America Chapter called for introspection and self-reflection, urging both the people and the leaders to examine their actions, motivations, and values.

It emphasised the need to recognise the role everyone has played in perpetuating the status quo and to take responsibility for their mistakes.

The party stated that the path forward lies in rejecting destructive tendencies and instead working towards creating a society built on empathy, honesty, and integrity.

It called on Nigerians to say “no” to protests and “yes” to self-reflection, personal growth, and collective transformation, as the key to a prosperous future for the country.

APC expressed its belief that Nigeria can indeed be great and prosperous, but it depends on the collective efforts of the people, submitting that the solution lies in Nigerians embracing the call for dialogue, self-reflection, and a commitment to building a better Nigeria.

The communique read: “As Nigerians, we find ourselves in a precarious situation, and the country is teetering on the brink of chaos. We must acknowledge the gravity of our circumstances and exercise great caution to avoid falling prey to the sinister plans of those who seek to destroy our dear, beloved country.”

“Equally staring at us is the fact that past administrations, tasked with the responsibility of governance, abandoned their core duties but instead took to needless politicking, looting, and displaying a staggering lack of concern for the welfare of the people. The consequences are dire: abject poverty, senseless killings, and a general feeling of hopelessness.”

“In this precarious situation, protests may seem like a viable option, but we strongly advise us all against it. Any form of protest at this moment would only serve to further the interests of the evil plotters, leading to more chaos and destruction.”

“Instead, the party urges us all, especially our leaders, to engage in self-scrutiny and reflection. Let us take a step back and examine our actions, our motivations, and our values. Let us recognise the role we have played in perpetuating the status quo and take responsibility for our mistakes.”

“Only through introspection and a willingness to change can we begin to build a new, prosperous Nigeria.”

“We must reject the temptation to indulge in destructive tendencies and instead work towards creating a society built on empathy, honesty, and integrity.”

“Let us say no to protests and yes to self-reflection, personal growth, and collective transformation, for there lies the future of our dear, great country. Nigeria can indeed be great and prosperous. It depends on you and me,” the party submitted.