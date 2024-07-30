Akume’s kinsmen call for dialogue, shelve of nationwide protest

Akume

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The kinsmen of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Senator George Akume under the aegis of Jemgbagh Development Association, JEMDA, have appealed to those behind the EndBadGovernance nationwide protect to shelve the plan and embrace dialogue.

In a statement by its National President, Dr. Yandev Amaabai, issued Tuesday in Makurdi, JEMDA acknowledged the constitutional right of Nigerians to embark on peaceful protest but appealed for more time for the present administration to fix the country.

Part of the statement read “our association wishes to acknowledge that there is hardship and many other issues bedeviling our society. Inflation is at its peak, cost of living has skyrocketed and much more.

“However, we strongly believe that there is still room for dialogue and wish to toe the path of peace Though the group wholly subscribe to the instrumentality of a peaceful protest geared towards the actualization of causes that are for the greater good of the country, it is opposed to the probable weaponization of the protest to incite unrest.

“The government of President Bola Tinubu has spent barely one year in office. This is too short a time to conclude that the government cannot fix the economy that has decayed for decades.

“We have no doubts in our minds given the crop of experienced human capital in the current administration manning sensitive positions such as our own, Sen. George Akume, the SGF and leader of the people of Jemgbagh and entire north-central Nigeria, based on our recent interactions with him we strongly believe that they will certainly bring succor to the common man in no distant time

“We appreciate the efforts of our Governor, Rev Fr. Hyacinth Alia towards uplifting the living standards of our people and President Tinubu’s ’s government is also a listening government. This is an indication that all hope is not lost.

“This administration has granted autonomy to local governments.This is an indication that dividends of democracy will soon be enjoyed at the grassroot level.

“The establishment of the students loan scheme is also part of the benefits that the common man’s child will start enjoying. The Nigerian Education Loan Fund, NELFUND, scheme is set to make higher education more accessible removing the barrier of inability to afford higher education.

“It is in this regard that we wish to call on leaders of the groups to appeal to their members to exercise restraint for the sake of our dear country and shelve off the planned protests and embrace dialogue.

“We also call on all sons and daughters of JEMDA to distance themselves from the protests, which will do more harm than good to our already battered economy.”