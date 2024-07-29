Again suspected Tiv hoodlums attack, kill farmer in Nasarawa

Abel Daniel, Lafia

Keana town 1, Leans local government in Nasarawa state was thrown into confusion early hour of Monday following the killing of a 50-year-old Mr. Aje by suspected Tiv youths.

A resident of Keana Mr. Jona Yohana told newsmen that Mr. Aje a farmer went to his farm and while carrying out his farming activity was attacked by suspected Tiv militia who tied him to a tree and shot him several leaving him dead.

“Mr. Aje was attacked at his farm about 11;30 am on Monday. The attackers suspected to be Tiv youths were reportedly spotted by some women. The women raised the alarm when the killers shot and left him dead.

“When we got there he was lying dead with blood all over him. He was drinking carry when they pumped on him because we saw the remaining carry and the plate with spoon and water he could not finish before his killers attacked him”, Yohana narrated.

According to Yohana, the elders of Alago last week visited Tiv elders for reconciliation over the land crisis that had led to many deaths in the past weeks and agreed to live in peace.

He condemned the attack coming after a peaceful resolution among the warring Alago and her Tiv neighbour.

In the past weeks Keana has not known peace as every week comes with the event of death. Sadly the state government has not taken any frantic effort to address the incessant attack that has continued to rise up in Keana.