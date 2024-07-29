Aba gunmen attack: We are still gathering details – Police

By Steve Oko

The Abia State Police Command, said it was still gathering details of the alleged attack by unknown gunmen in Aba.

Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Maureen Chinaka, told Vanguard in Umuahia that she would soon issue a statement on the alleged attack.

There has been a viral video of an alleged attack by unknown gunmen shooting sporadically around Tonimas, Isiahia – Umuojima axis of Aba on Monday morning.

There are no details yet on the mission of the attackers. It is also unclear if there were any casualties.

As at the time of filling this report, the commissioner for Information Abia State, Prince Okey Kanu, was about addressing the press on the outcome of the State’s Executive Council meeting.

He was being accompanied by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Security, Navy Commander Macdonald Ubah (retd).