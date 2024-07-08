8 Yobe LGs at risk of flooding – NEMA

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) says the 2024 Annual Flood Outlook (AFO) identifies Yobe as one of 31 states with a high risk of flooding.

Hajiya Zubaida Umar, the Director General of NEMA, spoke at the inauguration of the 2024 Effective Waste Management and Flood Mitigation Sensitisation Campaign on Tuesday in Damaturu, Yobe.

Umar, represented by Mr Aminu Ringim, NEMA’s Deputy Director of Finance and Account, added that Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA) had forecast that eight local government areas in the state were at risk of flooding.

She listed the local government areas as Bade, Jakusko, Yunusari, Gulani, Geidam, Potiskum, Borsari, and Karasuwa.

“Recognising the urgency of the situation, NEMA conducted a Stakeholders’ Technical Meeting in April and an Emergency Coordination Forum in May.

“These meetings analysed the forecasts and designed a comprehensive communication strategy.

“This strategy involves disseminating early warning messages at the state, local government, and community levels.”

Umar commended Gov. Mai Mala Buni for taking proactive measures to mitigate the flood risks.

“While past floods have severely impacted Yobe State, I commend you for the proactive measures your government has taken to mitigate flood risks.

“Disaster management is everyone’s business; we must work together to safeguard vulnerable communities; protect vital infrastructure, and ensure uninterrupted socio-economic activities in Yobe,” she said.

The Northeast Zonal Coordinator, NEMA, Mr Garba Sirajo, called on the general public to desist from the habit of improper waste disposal practices, particularly the act of discarding waste into our drainage channels.

“This irresponsible behaviour not only leads to blockages and flooding but also poses a severe threat to public health, infrastructure, and the environment,” he said.

Surajo added that clogging of drainage systems due to waste accumulation not only exacerbated the risk of flooding but also served as a breeding ground for diseases, putting the well-being of communities at grave risk.

Dr Muhammed Goje, the Executive Secretary of the Yobe State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), said Yobe had commenced sensitisation campaigns in the highlighted local government areas.

Goje, represented by Dr Muhammed Jalo, said the agency had directed the Director Dams and Reservoirs to keep monitoring the level and issue a two-week early warning for provision of evacuation sites, among other measures. (NAN)