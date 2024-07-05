5 things to know about D’Tigress coach, Rena Wakama

By Precious Osadebe

Rena Wakama, the first female head coach of the Nigerian female basketball national team, made history on Monday when he guided Team Nigeria to a landmark victory, securing a 75-62 win over Australia.

Under her expert guidance, Team Nigeria triumphed with a 75-62 win over Australia as the D’Tigress secured their first win at the Olympics in 20 years.

The Nigerian team, inspired by Wakama’s strategic acumen, delivered a performance marked by agility, precision, and unwavering determination.

Amid the celebration of the historic milestone, here are five things to know about Rena Wakama:

Five things to know about Rena Wakama

Early Life and Background

Rena Wakama was born on April 11, 1992, in Raleigh, North Carolina. Her parents, Johnson Wakama and Rosana Oba, hail from Okrika in Rivers State, Nigeria.

Education and Early Basketball Career

She attended Western Carolina University, graduating in 2014 with a Bachelor’s degree in Therapeutic Recreation. During her college years, she played four seasons with the university’s women’s basketball team, the “Catamounts.”

Transition to Coaching

After a brief playing career, Wakama joined the D’Tigress in 2015 following her college graduation. She traveled to Cameroon with the team for the 2015 Women’s Afrobasket competition, where Nigeria finished third.

Professional Experience

Prior to her coaching career, Wakama competed with Nigeria’s First Bank team at the FIBA Africa Champions Cup for Women, gaining significant experience and insights into high-level competition.

Coaching Career

Wakama moved to Manhattan College, where she initially served as the operations director for the women’s basketball team. In her third year, she was promoted to assistant coach. In this role, she developed her coaching skills and managed academic and volunteer responsibilities, further honing her expertise.

Vanguard News