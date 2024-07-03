3 injured as hoodlums attack palliative-ladened bus in Cross River

By Ike Uchechukwu, CALABAR

Hoodlums numbering over 100 have attacked a bus, loaded with palliatives, belonging to Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Cross River State Council.

Journalists, upon receiving information from the Director of Cross River State Emergency Management Agency (CR-SEMA), Rev. James Anam, as beneficiaries of the present phase of distribution, hurriedly moved to the government warehouse and successfully conveyed the food items from Barracks Road, Calabar

The palliative-ladened vehicle, en route to the NUJ Secretariat, was attacked, about an hour ago, with hoodlums raining hales of stones on the slowly moving vehicle, carting away food items from the broken windows.

The bus driver, Joseph Akpaenin, whose phone was stolen and himself left with a bruised shoulder from the attack told Vanguard that their saving grace was when the booth of the bus flung open with several bags of rice and garri dropping off, he said the mob’s focus shifted from the bus to the items dropping off the bus giving enough way for him to scamper to safety.

The heinous attack also left Tribune reporter, Joseph Abasi-Abasi, and the Council’s auxiliary staff Saviour Ekpenyong with heavy bruises and injuries both of them are currently receiving treatment at an undisclosed medical facility.