2027: Accord Party elects new leaders, sets sight on Aso Rock

…As IPAC tasks party on inclusiveness

By Luminous Jannamike

The Accord Party has elected new leaders, setting its sights on the presidency in 2027.

Barrister Maxwell Mgbudem, the newly elected National Chairman, on Monday in Abuja, vowed to make the party a formidable force in Nigerian politics.

Mgbudem promised to lead the party with integrity, vision, and dedication, cultivating an environment where innovative ideas thrive.

He expressed confidence that Accord would rise to prominent positions, including governorship, senatorial seats, ministerial roles, and potentially the presidency in 2027.

Joining Mgbudem in the new leadership are Maryam Saleh as Deputy National Chairman, Hon. Ade Bukola Ajimobi as National Secretary, Ibe Kenchukwu as National Organizing Secretary, and Joseph Omorogbe as National Publicity Secretary.

The new chairman pledged allegiance to elevate the party to the highest political pedestal, ensuring Accord becomes synonymous with progress, innovation, and success. He emphasized the collective ambition of party members, stating that their potential is limitless.

He expressed excitement to embark on this journey with party members, declaring that the future of Accord is luminous.

He said, “I promise that Accord will become a formidable force in the political landscape of our nation. I firmly believe that under my leadership, key stakeholders from Accord will rise to prominent positions —governorship, senatorial seats, ministerial roles, and potentially the presidential seat.

“Our collective ambition knows no bounds, and our potential is limitless. I pledge my allegiance to elevate our party to the highest political pedestal, ensuring that Accord is synonymous with progress, innovation, and success.

“Together, we will usher in a new era of excellence and prosperity, where all Accord members will have reason to smile and celebrate our achievements. Our journey ahead is bright, and I am excited to embark on this path with each one of you.”

In a related development, the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) has congratulated Mgbudem on his election.

In a statement by National Publicity Secretary, Mrs. Chinyere Oge-Kalu, IPAC described Mgbudem’s victory as well-deserved, given his wealth of experience.

IPAC expressed confidence that Mgbudem will run an inclusive administration, reconcile aggrieved members, and take the party to new heights.

“This victory is well-deserved, given the wealth of experience. IPAC has no doubt that he will justify the confidence by running an inclusive administration, reconciling all aggrieved members, and taking the party to the next level of electoral exploits.

“His election at this critical period of the nation’s democracy is a welcome development in the quest for a strong, virile, united, progressive, equitable, and just democratic society,” IPAC said.