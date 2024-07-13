13 Percent Derivation: Delta HOSTCOM issues 21-day protest notice to Oborevwori

Oborevwori

Host Communities of Nigeria Producing Oil and Gas( HOSTCOM), Delta State Chapter, which interfaces between Oil Gas bearing communities and Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission, DESOPADEC, has given Governor Sheriff Oborevwori a 21-day protest notice over the management of 13 percent derivation and other issues affecting oil-bearing communities in the state.

The body expressed concern over what it called the deteriorating operational condition of HOSTCOM.

It lamented that several attempts had been made by HOSTCOM to demand what is legitimately due to them,in terms of the 13 % percent derivation funds.

The leadership of Delta State HOSTCOM including its Chairman, Comrade Enujeke Ndidi Sunday, State Youth Leader, Comrade Onyeka Ayangba , State Woman leader Mrs Loveth Eguare, The Itsekiri ethnic nationality Chairman Mr Goodwill Oruru,ljaw ethnic nationality Chairman, Mr Kingsley lkire, the Urhobo ethnic nationality Chairman, Mr Andrew Agoyo ,The isoko ethnic nationality chairman Comrade Emmanuel OMOKARO, Ndokwa ethnic, Chairman, Chris Nwose and others, said they could no longer tolerate what they called neglect by the state government.

In a statement signed by Comrade Enujeke Ndidi Sunday, Chairman Delta State HOSTCOM and others , the organization highlighted several critical issues confronting them, top of which is lack of funding and Government lackadaisical attitude towards the plight of HOSTCOM,which is made to beg for what belongs to them from DESOPADEC, that is established as an interventionist agency to serve HOSTCOM.

The association said the protest notice became imperative because HOSTCOM is passing through untold hardship.

The statement said: “As we are waiting patiently for the state government’s response to our germane demands,we should not be cowed using the rhetoric “paucity of fund”,a language, which HOSTCOM, shall vehemently resist.

“HOSTCOM is non-political but we do support governments that utilizes the funds meant for development well, which is what we have been doing,also we criticize when the need arises.

“We can still recall vividly, when some disgruntled elements in the guise of laying unfounded allegations of mismanagement of the 13% derivation funds.In furtherance,these set of persons in the toga of “Oil Community Representative”, mobilized unscrupulous elements to protest on print and social media, but we resisted them, because they were fifth columnist used by politician, who wanted to derail the electoral process in 2023.

Citing Section 40 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), which guarantees the right to peaceful assembly and association, the Delta State Chapter of HOSTCOM made up of all the leaders of the various ethnic nationalities and the youth leaders expressed their readiness to hold the planned peaceful protest if their germane demands falls on deaf ears after the expiration of the 21 Days ultimatum .

The statement added :”The protest aims to amplify the discontent and grievances of HOSTCOM,over the years and the dire state of it’s members in the smooth running of the affairs of HOSTCOM in Delta State, a practice which is against the ethos and the pillar of democracy.

“Specific demands from the Delta State Government include but not limited to the following:

“Immediate release of the five (5) buses and intervention by the Delta State Government,in ensuring the timely release of HOSTCOM Yearly subversion allocation,which has accrued to several millions without any hiccups is fundermentaly demanded.

“Immediate attention should be given to the knotty issue of 13 Percent derivation accountability by the Governor, because it is the fundamental right of HOSTCOM to know how the disbursement is been patterned.

“The abandoned HOSTCOM ICT Training Centre, should be financed and activated with immediate effect to strengthen and enhance capacity building amongst our youths.

“Training/Capacity building and empowerment of our Women / Youths running into millions are yet to kickstart.

This is on a regular basis in designated field as agreed upon in earlier engagements should be upheld without further delays.

“We demand that since DESOPADEC as an interventionist agency of Government is DESOPADEC, managing 50% of the 13 %derivation fund , HOSTCOM should be co-managers of the fund as established by law.

” ln a very transparent manner, there should be accountability by DESOPADEC to HOSTCOM . We strongly believe this is key to the take off of concrete developmental projects be be executed to specification.

“Delta State Government should understand that the 13% derivation that is accruable to HOSTCOM, is not a demand , but a law for provisions to HOSTCOM,on an annual basis.

“If the government fails to use the window of the 21 Days notice, HOSTCOM will moblize all her structures in the state to carry out the planned protest which will be peaceful and in full compliance with constitutional provisions.

” We call on the state government to act accordingly ,in order to “AVERT YOUTH/WOMEN RESTIVENESS” within the Oil Bearing communities.”