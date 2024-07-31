1,000 benefit as RCCG takes free medical care to Oshodi

By Sola Ogundipe

Over 1,000 residents of Oshodi community and its environs benefited from free medical services organises by the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), The Calvary Area Headquarters, Province 89, Oshodi, Lagos, in collaboration with Chike Okoli Foundation and Emzor Pharmaceuticals.

Various healthcare professionals including family physicians, opthalmologists, nurses and pharmacists were on ground to carry out screenings for blood pressure, blood sugar, eye tests, tuberculosis and general body checkup even as free drugs were dispensed to the beneficiaries.

The Coordinator of the programme, Deacon Joel Nwokeoma, said the medical outreach which was part of activities to mark the 27th anniversary of the parish, was done as a corporate social responsibility

Nwokeoma said the activity, which had been on for more than 10 years was aimed at improving the well-being of the people in the area.

“The major objective for the outreach is to bring healthcare services closer to the community at no cost at all because access to medical care is a big challenge in Nigeria.

“A lot of people with one underlying ailment or the other are dying in silence because they can’t afford the exorbitant hospital bills.

“No doubt, the outreach will not only create avenue for a lot of people to consult with a doctor, but will also relieve many of the financial burden on access to healthcare services.

“I am impressed with the turnout of the people for the medical outreach because it actually surpassed our target of 1,000 beneficiaries,” he said.

The Chairman, Abajiodu Community Development Association, Oshodi/Isolo Local Government Area, Mr Sunday Adedoye, described the outreach as one of the good things that had happened to the residents of the community.

Adedoye, who appreciated the church for the gesture, said the outreach had been very helpful to the community since its inception for the past 10 years.

A family physician at the outreach, Dr Rotimi Adesanya, urged Nigerians to take their health seriously by going for medical check-up, particularly to check their BP level.

Adesanya expressed concern over the significant role ignorance plays in the deteriorating health of many Nigerian adults. He highlighted the alarming fact that numerous individuals with high blood pressure are completely unaware of their condition.

Emphasizing the critical nature of high blood pressure as a leading cause of death, Adesanya stressed the importance of regular checkups in preventing life-threatening complications. Common health issues identified among patients at the outreach included hypertension, malaria, diabetes, and respiratory tract infections.

To improve access to healthcare, Adesanya encouraged residents to enroll in the Lagos State Health Insurance Scheme, known as ‘Ilera Eko’. Critiquing the low awareness of the scheme, he urged the government to bolster public education efforts to increase its utilization.

“More than 90 per cent of the patients consulted here today were hypertensive, with a majority of them not even aware that they had the condition because they didn’t check or seek healthcare services.

“In fact, I saw two or three of the hypertensive patients who attended this programme last year and up till now, they have not bought the hypertensive drugs prescribed for them reason being that they cannot afford them, and they are now coming back with a higher blood pressure readings.

“But, the people can take advantage of the ‘Ilera Eko’, though the awareness is still very low, because with just N8,000, an individual can access healthcare and with N40,000 and a family family of six can equally access care. Government should also make efforts to create more awareness about the health insurance scheme,” Adesanya said.

A representative of Emzor Pharmaceutical, Theresa Obioha, said the outreach was one the ways the company reaching out with healthcare services to the less privileged in the community.

Obioha, also a nurse, said, “The economic condition and hardships in the country is taking toll on the residents and the people are stressed out.”

She urged for regular blood sugar and cholesterol level checks, healthy eating, adequate rest and exercise to avert conditions that might trigger high blood pressure..