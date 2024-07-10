10 most corrupt countries in Africa in 2024

Transparency International’s Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) highlights a pervasive global prevalence of corruption, with significant challenges also evident across the African continent.

According to the CPI, two-thirds of countries in the world have some form of corruption issue.

The index evaluates 180 countries and territories based on their perceived levels of public sector corruption, with scores ranging from 0 (highly corrupt) to 100 (very clean).

Although North Africa has made strides in combating corruption, Sub-Saharan Africa continues to have the lowest corruption index among regions. With a global average of 43, Sub-Saharan Africa has an average score of just 33.

Here are 10 African countries with high corruption.

Somalia, Global Rank: 180th

Somalia has emerged as the most corrupt country in Africa heading into 2024. Political instability and ongoing conflicts have fostered an environment rife with corruption. The weak central government lacks effective oversight and accountability mechanisms, significantly hindering the nation’s progress.

South Sudan, Global Rank: 177th

As the world’s youngest country, South Sudan has faced persistent corruption issues since its independence in 2011. Power struggles and resource mismanagement have siphoned funds away from essential services and infrastructure, creating substantial obstacles to economic development.

Equatorial Guinea, Global Rank: 172nd

Corruption control in Equatorial Guinea is reportedly extremely poor, leading citizens to lose faith in public officials who seem to prioritize their own interests over public service.

Libya, Global Rank: 170th

Following the revolution, Libya faces severe corruption due to weak institutions and political instability, with control over the nation’s oil wealth intensifying governance challenges and stalling economic development.

Sudan, Global Rank: 162nd

Sudan is listed among the most corrupt African countries due to widespread issues affecting nearly all sectors, especially the economy and politics, where power abuse and favoritism are prevalent.

Democratic Republic of Congo, Global Rank: 162nd

The DRC contends with corruption across both public and private sectors, impeding development efforts. Despite its abundant natural resources, corruption continues to be a major barrier to progress and the enhancement of living standards for its citizens.

Comoros, Global Rank: 162nd

Corruption is widespread in Comoros, undermining national progress and worsening poverty and inequality, while the island nation faces significant challenges in establishing effective anti-corruption measures and promoting transparency.

Chad, Global Rank: 162nd

Chad faces severe corruption, which, coupled with security issues worsened by insurgency, cripples its economy and weakens the rule of law, as many individuals engage in corrupt practices with a sense of impunity.

Burundi, Global Rank: 162nd

In Burundi, systemic issues significantly impede progress, affecting public services, worsening economic challenges, and hindering efforts to improve citizens’ well-being.

Eritrea, Global Rank: 161st

Eritrea rounds out the top 10, facing corruption challenges that obstruct progress and development, making it crucial to address these issues to ensure a brighter future for its citizens.

