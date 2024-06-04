We’re not averse to peace with justice — Aggrieved Benin enigie

…give reasons why they instituted suit against Benin monarch, government

…denies sponsorship allegations



By Ozioruva Aliu



The aggrieved enigie (dukes) of Benin Kingdom who are having issues with the palace of Benin Kingdom including instituting a suit in court have said they were not averse to peace but that it must be on the bases of justice which was the reason they said they went to court to challenge the alleged injustice being meted to them.



The enigie said these yesterday at a press conference in Benin City where they also denied allegations that they were being sponsored by government and its agents even as they chronicled events that led to the crisis between them and the palace.



They also said that some members of the royal family and the lawyers to the Oba who recently issued statements condemning the planned peace moves initiative by Governor Godwin Obaseki were wrong in their positions adding that they explored all known traditional means of ensuring peace before they went to court.



Speaking on behalf of the Association Enigie Edo South Senatorial District, Professor Gregory Akenzua said “There is no other traditional process that we know that we have not gone through.



“We are in court to establish protection of our fundamental human rights and I want to also clarify the erroneous impression that has been created in the media that we are being used by some other people to challenge the palace, no.

“The case that we instituted for our own protection is against His Royal Majesty and also the government because the government is also expected to protect our fundamental human rights.



“We welcome the initiative of those who propose an amicable settlement of the dispute, and regret that comments by some Palace Chiefs, Members of the Royal Family and the Oba’s Lawyers not only do not augur well for the prospect of peace, but go against the legacy of Oba Adolo of blessed memory who was a champion of conciliation.



“We affirm that we stand for peace founded on decorum, integrity and justice. We are upholders of the tradition of our ancestors, and all we wish to do is to continue to serve our people in humility.”

He also said that the suit instituted by himself and Edonmwonyi Iduozee Ogiegbaen was to uphold their right to fair hearing “Which we believe every citizen is entitled to. On this we do not think it is honourable or dignifying for those who claim to be supporters of the Oba to disrupt the sitting of the Court each time the case comes up.”



The enigie in a press statement chronicled the development that led to their calling for the establishment of Traditional Councils in the seven local government areas in Edo South which included non-payment of their monthly entitlements, non-installation of enigie even after undergoing all traditional requirements and several other issues.