We’re grooming reformers of Nigeria — Afe Babalola

Chief Afe Babalola(SAN)

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Founder of Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti, ABUAD, Aare Afe Babalola, yesterday, declared that the institution is grooming its graduates to become reformers that will take the country to its promised land.

Babalola stated this during the 9th Induction Ceremony of 95 graduating students of the faculty of nursing sciences, ABUAD.

Speaking at the induction of the newly qualified registered nurses, the legal luminary added that graduates of the institution are agents of change equipped to change the world.

His words: “Since our maiden convocation on Sunday October 2013, we have turned out 1,420 graduates. They are not only doing well, but they are also agents and leaders of reformation.

“We are the change that will change the world. We are breeding a new generation of leaders who will change the world for the better.

“I encourage you to always remember the wordings of the University anthem, particularly as it has to do with determination, industry, philanthropy and character. With all of these in place, we are on the path to changing the country for the better.”

While inducting the graduating students, the registrar, of Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria, NMCN, Dr Farouk Abubakar, represented by Yahaya Sumi urged the inductees to explore new opportunities in the profession and be good ambassadors of their chosen careers.

Abubakar said: “I encourage you to learn from your senior colleagues. Be good ambassadors of the nursing profession and explore new opportunities.”