We are committed to effective waste management – WIKE

By Favour Ulebor, Abuja

In a bid to mitigate the effects of climate change, The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, Ezenwo Nyesom Wike, has restated commitments to effective waste management through innovative and sustainable solutions.

The minister said this during his keynote address at the 2024 World Environment Day, themed : “Land Restoration, Desertification and Drought Resilience” organised by Abuja Environmental Protection Board, AEPB, in collaboration with the Federal Capital Territory Administration, FCDA, on Wednesday in Abuja.

The minister who was represented by his Senior Special Assistant on Environment and Waste Management, Fred Kpakol, said effective waste management is a growing concern in Nigeria and Abuja is not immune to these challenges.

He said, a healthy environment is needed for true progress and prosperity; adding that his focus on infrastructural development in Abuja, is not just about building roads but also enhancing the resilience of the city to climate-related risks, by incorporating green infrastructure and sustainable practices.

He said, “Our planet faces numerous challenges, from climate change to biodiversity loss, but today we focus on the pressing issues of land degradation, desertification, and drought – challenges that have a profound impact on our nation, Nigeria, and indeed the world.Human activities have a tremendous impact on the natural systems we depend on. Unsustainable agricultural practices, deforestation, and urbanization are accelerating land degradation and desertification. These activities disrupt the delicate balance of our ecosystems, leading to soil erosion, loss of arable land, and reduced water availability. The consequences are dire, affecting food security, livelihoods, and the overall resilience of our communities.

“In Nigeria, we are acutely aware of these issues. Rapid desert encroachment is a severe problem, particularly in the northern regions of our country, where fertile lands are turning to desert at an alarming rate. This encroachment is not only advancing southwards but also exacerbating the challenges faced by our communities, including poverty, insecurity, and displacement.

Abuja, as the capital city, is not immune to these challenges. Rapid urbanization and the accompanying increase in waste generation, fuelwood extraction, and infrastructure demands have put tremendous pressure on our environment. Effective waste management is a growing concern, and we are committed to addressing it through innovative and sustainable solutions.

“Our administration recognizes that environmental considerations are integral to all facets of socio-economic development. We cannot achieve true progress and prosperity without a healthy environment. That is why our focus on infrastructural development in Abuja and its satellite towns is not just about building roads and bridges, but about enhancing the resilience of our city to climate-related risks. By incorporating green infrastructure and sustainable practices, we aim to create a city that can withstand the impacts of climate change and provide a high quality of life for all its residents.Preserving green spaces within our city is a priority. These areas serve as the lungs of our urban environment, providing essential ecosystem services, recreational spaces, and enhancing the overall well-being of our citizens. We are determined to expand and protect these green spaces, ensuring that Abuja remains a green and vibrant city for generations to come.” the minister said.

In his remarks, The AEPB Director, Osi Braimah called on Nigerians to take the message of ecosystem restoration seriously.

He said, “This theme has, embedded in it, the urgency of collectively putting in concerted efforts in ensuring that in the distant space of time our depleted and devastated lands are reclaimed and restored to its natural state thereby curbing the menace of desertification with the consequent drought that may result thereof.

“We must change some of our culture and behavior that are inimical to the environment and the ecosystem if we must have a conducive environment devoid of hazards to bequeath to our future generation. We must reduce acts like bush burning: land degradation through excavation and replace every tree we cut down by planting another in its place.

“Let me at this juncture inform you that the FCT Administration has, since March this year, commenced the campaign on land restoration and the arrest of desertification through planting of one thousand trees in strategic locations across the Territory. This occasion is a wakeup call to all Nigerians here to take this message of ecosystem restoration seriously and begin to think of how to contribute in ensuring that our land, which is our future, is totally restored. We must strive to protect our environment.

“Remember that land degradation is a threat to mankind, fauna and flora life of our earth culminating into food insecurity, scarcity of safe drinking water and loss of rare species. In arresting this danger of land degradation. desertification and drought, all hands must be on deck to achieve this onerous duty and so restore our land and environment. It is a duty of all global citizens, in our little corner. to imbibe eco-friendly attitudes.” he said.