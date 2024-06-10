Super Eagles of Nigeria on Monday before the 2026 World Cup qualifier match against Benin Republic were seen reciting the old national anthem, ‘Arise O’ Compatriot’.

Video: Super Eagles recite old national anthem in Benin match



Credit: X // oladapomikky1 pic.twitter.com/jv9Wxpz0p6 June 10, 2024

The host had the old national anthem played for the Nigerian team with some social media users insinuating that Benin Republic is unaware that the county has had a change of national anthem.

President Bola Tinubu on May 29, signed the National Anthem Bill 2024 into law.

The bill reinstated the old anthem, “Nigeria, We Hail Thee.”

Meanwhile, Coach Finidi George has made three changes to the starting line up of the Super Eagles facing Benin Republic.

Stanley Nwabali retains his position in goal for the team.

Tanimu Benjamin, Semi Ajayi, Calvin Bassey and Bright Osayi-Samuel make up the back four.

While Raphael Onyedika replaces Fisayo-Dele Bashiru with Alex Iwobi and Wilfred Ndidi to pair him.

In attack, Terrem Moffi takes the place of Paul Onuachu, Samuel Chukwueze replaces Kelechi Iheanacho while Ademola Lookman keeps his place in the starting eleven.

