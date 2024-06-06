Tinubu’s leadership style achieving desired results in FCT – Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr Nyesom Wike, says the leadership style of President Bola Tinubu is achieving the desired results in the territory.

Wike stated this in Abuja on Thursday, during the inauguration of B6, B12, and Circle Roads in the Central Area by Tinubu, to celebrate his one year in office.

Tinubu was represented at the event by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio.

According to the minister, leadership is key, stressing that with the right leadership, you get the right results.

“Because we have the right leadership, now we are getting the right results.”

He said that the completion of the B6, B12 and Circle Roads was awarded on May 14, 2007, at N48.5 billion and revised to N98.8 billion in Jan. 2021.

He pointed out that the project was ongoing for 17 years, but Tinubu completed it in just one year in office due to good leadership.

He, however, complained that the Ministry of Finance building had encroached into the portion of the road and appealed to Tinubu to intervene.

This, he said, was critical to enable the contractor to complete the portion of the road.

“There is supposed to be a road from B12 connecting with Ahmadu Bello Way by the finance bridge, but the ministry of finance has encroached into the road.

“We have pleaded with the ministry to allow us to do the road. We are all working for the same government, and we don’t want to use force to go and destroy the building.

“We gave them the land, but they encroached on the way.

“I want to plead with Mr. President to talk to them, so that we will be able to complete the road for the interest of the public,” Wike said.

He reiterated President Tinubu’s commitment to complete all ongoing projects in FCT, adding that 58 per cent of the 2024 FCT capital budget was set aside for completion of all ongoing projects.

The FCT Minister of State, Dr Mariya Mahmoud, commended the residents for their patience due to the inconveniences caused by the construction of the roads.

“The projects being delivered is a testament to Tinubu’s commitment to progress and prosperity.

“It will not only enhance accessibility into the Central District but contribute to the overall socio-economic development of the city,” Mahmoud said.

Earlier, Mr Shehu Ahmad, Executive Secretary, Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA), said that B6, B12 and Circle Roads, provided connection into Abuja Central Area from Airport Road axis in line with Abuja Master Plan.

He said that the B6 also known as Constitution Avenue had been partially completed and put to public use.

He, however, said that B12, named Independence Avenue, had not been completed.

“The principal roads, particularly road B6 is about 6.6 km, B12 6.7 km, while circle road is about 4.6 km.

“The cross sections of the roads as typical with other expressways are two main carriage ways of three lanes each, as well as two lanes both ways.

“The roads will enable dual mode transportation into and out of the central area,” he said.

The FCDA boss expressed optimism that the completed road will fizzle out the early morning gridlock being experienced at the City Gate.