Tinubu shows zeal, passion to improve quality of governance — Shettima

VP Shettima

…declares open MSMEs business clinic, commissions projects in Ekiti

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ado-Ekiti—The Vice President of Nigeria, Sen.Kashim Shettima, on Thursday described President Bola Tinubu as a man who has showed zeal, commitment, knowledge and passion to improving the quality of governance in Nigeria.

Shettima, said this in Ado-Ekiti, at the inauguration of some projects which includes the 9.2 kilometer Omisanjana/Deeper Life/ Ajebamidele road, the Adire hub at Ado-Iworoko

The Vice President who declared open the 3rd Expanded National MSMEs Business Clinics Ekiti 2024, called on Ekiti sons and daughters to align themselves with Governor Biodun Oyebanji, for the greater good of Ekiti State.

Shettima noted that the expanded clinics has brought together the regulators in the sector alongside business owners and investors from various business classes across the length and breath of this nation.

” We are honoured to be joined by government partners and agencies such as SMEDAN, NEXIM,ITF, NAFDAC and others. They are here to offer guidance and provide the necessary services for the smooth of operation their businesses.

“Our private sector partners including, MAN, NACCIMA and many others are equally mobilized to collaborate with you in transforming your entrepreneur dream to reality. Our other MSME clinic is a fully equipped ICT hub in Eriinmope. Ekiti, which the President has granted the Governor to commission at a later date”

“The Governor had during his visit to presidential villa in Abuja on the MSME clinics, demanded for the establishment of another modern ICT facility in the state capital Ado Ekiti, I had conveyed his request to President Tinubu , who has approved the creation of an additional ICT Hub in Ado Ekiti. This project will be completed with 90 days”

“Mr president has also directed that all at the MSMSE clinic today receive a 150,000 naira grant each”. This is an outright grant and the beneficiaries will not need to repay it . We thank our partners for this.

The Governor of Ekiti State, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji, commend Mr. Bola Tinubu, for the support for the administration in the state.

Governor Oyebanji, urged Ekiti citizens to put politics asides, as election is over, saying it is time for Governance for the betterment of Ekiti State.

” Development can only take place in a peaceful society”

Governor Oyebanji, noted that the increase in revenue allocation has allowed government to do so many things in the state.

The Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr. Dele Alake, said the Federal Government under President Tinubu, has Ekiti right inside his heart.

” Today, we are lucky to have a level headed Governor Biodun Oyebanji, who is cool headed and has forged convergent of interest in the state”.

He called on Nigerians not to let us to be failures to our unborn generation, saying Nigeria is going through economic re-structuring for the good of the nation, which we have fail to do in the past.

On his own, the Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, described Oyebanji, as a bridge builder who has provided a home for everyone.