Terrorism: Review strategies of security agencies, Senate tells Tinubu

•Asks them to collaborate with state govts

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA-Disturbed by the continued cases of banditry, terrorism and general insecurity in some parts of the country, especially the northwest and north-central geo-political zones, the Senate yesterday asked President Bola Tinubu to ensure a review of the modus operandi of the nation’s security agencies.

It also urged the President to direct a thorough review and evaluation of the strategies employed by security agencies and consider deployment of additional security personnel/special task force to the identified hotspots in both regions to ensure the protection of lives and property.

The Upper chamber equally asked the relevant security agencies to collaborate with state governments, local communities, traditional leaders, and stakeholders to gather intelligence and enhance security operations in the affected areas.

It further urged the President to direct the establishment of a task force to evaluate the effectiveness and implications of negotiating with bandits, conducting a thorough analysis of the short-term gains versus the long-term consequences of such actions.

Resolutions of the Senate were sequel to a motion sponsored by Senator Sani Zangon Daura, APC Katsina North, and co- sponsored by thirteen others.

Presenting the motion, Senator Daura explained that Katsina, Sokoto, Zamfara, Kaduna, Kano, Jigawa and Kebbi States had been plagued by escalating banditry attacks, resulting in loss of lives, kidnapping for ransom, displacement of communities and disruption of socio-economic activities.

Daura, who noted that governments of the affected states had allocated significant funds to augment the operations of the security agencles in combating banditry and restoring peace in the region, recalled the collaboration and coordination among the state governments, security agencies and relevant stakeholders, to develop holistic and sustainable solutions to the challenges posed by banditry in the north west geopolitical zone.

He urged the Senate to take cognisance of the fact that governors of the states in the affected region had affirmed their commitment to support an acceptable and workable initiative that would promote peace, security and development in the region.

He expressed concerns that the incessant banditry attacks on communities in the north west would significantly impact food production and agricultural activities, and jeopardise food security and livelihoods of the people in affected states of the region, especially in the present raining season.

In his contribution, Senator Waziri Tambuwal, PDP, Sokoto South, called on the federal government to declare a state of emergency in concerned states to enable security agencies decisively deal with the terrorists.

He urged the security agencies to be more coordinated in their approach towards tackling the terrorists operating across the country, particularly the north west and north central.

In his contribution, the Senate Minority Leader, Abba Moro, PDP, Benue South, who expressed concern that the Ninth Senate held security summit and came up with recommendations on how the menace of insecurity could be best addressed regretted that nothing had been achieved from the recommendations.

Similarly, Senator Abdul Ningi decried a situation where only about ten thousand bandits were tormenting over two hundred million Nigerians, pointing out that there were reports of complexity in the menace of insecurity among security operatives, making it impossible for the terrorists to be wiped out.