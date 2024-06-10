Super 8: NNL slams El-Kanemi Warriors N1m for indecent conduct

By Chinedu Adonu

The management board of Nigeria National League, NNL has fined El-Kanemi Warriors Football Club of Maiduguri One Million Naira (N1,000,000;00) for indecent conduct during their Day One fixture against Nasarawa United at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu.

The Head of El-Kanemi’s Supporters Club and his group encroached the pitch of play after the referred rightly cancelled a goal El-Kanemi scored through penalty.

They equally made attempts to assault the referee but for the quick intervention of security operatives.

NNL Disciplinary Committee headed by Hon. Yakubu Salma strongly condemned the development in its entirety and said it was a show of shame punishable under NNL rule book.

According to the statement made available to journalists by spokesman of NNL management, Amar Idris, “Invoking the provisions of section 16.4 of the rules and regulation, El-Kanemi Warriors were fined the stipulated sum of One Million Naira (N1m)”.

Furthermore, the head of El-Kanemi Warriors Supporters Club was placed on a ban for the rest of the on going Super eight as he is not to be seen anywhere near the stadium.

The NNL also, advised the management board of El-Kanemi Warriors to as a matter of urgency educate its supporters more on football rules and that guiding NNL.