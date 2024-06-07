Students’ loan: We’ll ensure LASU students benefit — Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu

….Gifts best-graduating student N10m

By Adesina Wahab & Olasunkanmi Akoni

GOVERNOR Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, yesterday, assured students of the Lagos State University, LASU, Ojo, that they will benefit from the Federal Government students’ loan scheme.

Sanwo-Olu also rewarded the overall best student of the university, Olaniyi Olawale, with a sum of N10 million.

The governor spoke at the university’s 27th Convocation and 40th Anniversary in Lagos.

His words: “This is my 4th Convocation Ceremony as a University Visitor, and it is always a pleasure to be here, on one of the most important days in the lives of thousands of people, sharing in the boundless joy of the present, and the exciting anticipation of a future rich with personal and professional possibilities.

“Under my administration, the Lagos State Government is committed to empowering students in our state-owned tertiary institutions to unlock their full potential.

“We aim to foster a generation of innovative thinkers, problem-solvers, and great leaders, who will drive sustainable development in Lagos State and beyond.

“To this end, we recognize that sustaining a world-class university requires significant financial investment. As we seek to surpass previous achievements and maintain the upward trajectory of the University’s growth and development,

“We will live up to all our responsibilities, as envisioned by the founding fathers and by our T.H.E.M.E.S Plus strategic governance agenda, which includes Education and Technology among its core pillars.

“We will, as the Lagos State Government, work with the Nigerian Education Loan Fund, NELFUND, to ensure that the new national student loan program opens up to students of state-owned educational institutions in Nigeria, as promised, and without delay.

“We will ensure that students of the Lagos State University fully benefit from this laudable policy.”

“We will not relent in our efforts to ensure that no member–student or staff–of the university community is left behind. And we know that when LASU thrives, the communities and residents around it will benefit greatly as well.”