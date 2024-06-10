South-West governors appoint Sanwo-Olu Forum Chairman

Governor Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State (left) and his Oyo State counterpart, Seyi Makinde, at the meeting in Lagos, today.

By Olasunkanmi Akoni, Lagos

The six governors of the South-West geo-political zone met in Lagos on Monday and appointed Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State as the new Chairman of the South-West Governors’ Forum.

The governors met at the Lagos House, Alausa, Ikeja, Office of Governor Sanwo-Olu, and after three hours of deliberation issued a communique.

Sanwo-Olu, briefing the state house correspondents after the meeting, announced that the governors appointed him as the new chairman of the South-West Governors’ Forum.

He succeeded the late Ondo State Governor, Ogbeni Rotimi Akeredolu.

However, he was silent on the decision taken on the issue of the ongoing minimum wage controversy between the Federal Government and Organised Labour.

The governor said they await the outcome of negotiations between the two parties.

The six state governors attended the meeting.

The meeting

Vanguard reported that the six governors of the South-West geo-political zone met in the Lagos House, Alausa, Ikeja, Office of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for a crucial meeting.

By 12 noon today, Monday, all the governors had arrived and then went in for the meeting.

As of 11.30 a.m., three of the six governors had arrived at the state House. Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, was said to be among the early arrivals.

Governors of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde; Osun State, Ademola Adeleke; Ondo State, Luky Aiyedatiwa, and Ekiti, AbiodunOyebanji, were all at the meeting.

